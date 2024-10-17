When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2024: The disagreement among astrologers regarding the date of Diwali 2024 has been resolved. Scholars in Kashi have unanimously agreed upon the correct date for Diwali, which will be observed throughout India. Find out when to celebrate Diwali 2024.

     

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    When is Diwali 2024?: This year, two different opinions have emerged among astrologers regarding the date of Diwali 2024. Some scholars say that Diwali will be celebrated on October 31st, Thursday, while others say that the correct date is November 1st, Friday. Scholars in Kashi, after considering all viewpoints, have determined the correct date for Diwali, which will be applicable throughout the country. Note the correct date for Diwali 2024…

    What is the correct date for Diwali 2024?
    According to Prof. Vinay Kumar Pandey, coordinator of the Vishwa Panchang at Banaras Hindu University, the disagreement among astrologers regarding the date of Diwali has been resolved. All scholars in Kashi agree that Diwali should be celebrated on October 31st, Thursday. Diwali will be celebrated throughout the country on this day. According to Pt. Anand Shankar Vyas, an astrologer from Ujjain, the correct date for Diwali is also October 31st, Thursday.

    Why the confusion?
    According to religious scriptures, Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day (Amavasya) of the Kartik month. This year, the Kartik Amavasya Tithi will begin on October 31st, Thursday, at 4 pm and will continue until 6 pm on the next day, i.e., November 1st, Friday. Thus, the Kartik Amavasya Tithi spans two days, leading to the disagreement among astrologers.

    Why celebrate Diwali on October 31st?
    Scholars in Kashi say that the worship of Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali holds special significance in the evening and night of Pradosh Kaal. On October 31st, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 4 pm and will continue throughout the night. The next day, November 1st, the Amavasya Tithi will end at 6 pm. The auspicious combinations mentioned in the scriptures for Diwali are present on October 31st, therefore, celebrating the festival on this day is considered scripturally correct.

     

