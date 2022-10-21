Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Salt to Dishwashing powder-5 ways to clean Gold and Silver jewellery at home this Dhanteras

    Dhanteras 2022: Here are some advices that will make your worn-out Gold and Silver jewellery sparkling in a matter of minutes to help you. To obtain guidance, continue reading.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

    People like to dress traditionally for Diwali, wearing sarees and kurta pyjamas. With these ensembles, jewellery in gold and silver looks fantastic. During this auspicious occasion, people clean their homes and their jewellery. 

    Of course, restoring the lustre of gold and silver jewellery is challenging. We have developed some advice that will make your worn-out jewellery sparkling in minutes to help you. To obtain advice, continue reading.

    Toothpaste: Toothpaste works well for cleaning silver jewellery. With lukewarm water and a toothbrush, carefully scrub the jewellery. Silver jewellery should be coated with toothpaste and sit for ten minutes. Your silver jewellery will look brand-new as a result.

    Utilize silver polish: Silver polish may be used to revive the lustre of your silver jewellery. Silver jewellery should be polished with silver polish and then cleaned with lukewarm water and a cotton towel.

    Dishwashing powder: By using dishwashing powder, you may simply remove the filth accumulated in the jewellery. Pour dishwashing liquid into warm water to do this. Jewelry made of gold and silver should be placed in this combination. After gently rubbing the jewellery for a few minutes, it will instantly shine.

    Salt: Even cleaning jewellery made of gold and silver may be done with salt. Put the jewellery in water with a dash of salt and let it soak. After that, use a brush to massage it gently. This makes it simple to clean dirt from your jewellery.

    Ammonia: Ammonia may be used to clean jewellery made of silver and gold. They should first be soaked in warm water mixed with ammonia powder. When the jewellery is scrubbed with a brush after two minutes, it becomes instantaneously clean. However, remember that jewellery with pearls or other jewels cannot be cleaned with ammonia.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
