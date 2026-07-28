How To Remove Toilet Stains in 30 Minutes With Just Baking Soda and Vinegar?
Tired of those stubborn toilet stains? You can get rid of them in just 30 minutes using two simple things from your kitchen: baking soda and white vinegar. Here’s a detailed guide on how to do it.
Super tips to remove toilet stains
We all know the struggle. No matter how much you scrub, those ugly brown stains and hard water marks just don't leave the toilet bowl. Many of us waste money on harsh chemical cleaners and spend hours scrubbing, but nothing works. But what if we told you two simple kitchen items can make your toilet sparkle without any hard work? All you need is white vinegar and baking soda. Sounds too simple, right? But this combo works better than most expensive cleaners out there.
How does this work?
So, how does this actually work? White vinegar contains acetic acid, which is great at dissolving the minerals and limescale from hard water. Baking soda, on the other hand, acts like a gentle scrub, slowly lifting the stains. When you mix them, they create a fizzy chemical reaction. This foam gets deep into the stains and loosens them up, so you don't have to scrub hard at all. The best part? It's a natural method, so you can say goodbye to those strong chemical smells and harsh cleaners for good.
How to clean in 30 minutes?
First, pour one cup of white vinegar all around the inside of the toilet bowl, making sure to cover the stained spots. Give it a quick swirl with the toilet brush to spread it evenly. Next, sprinkle one cup of baking soda over the vinegar. Then, slowly pour another 1 to 2 cups of vinegar on top. You'll see the mixture start to fizz and foam right away.
Now, just let it sit for at least 30 minutes. For really tough stains, you can leave it for an hour or even overnight. After the time is up, give the bowl a light scrub with the brush and flush. You'll be amazed to see a sparkling clean toilet, with all the stains gone!
What to do for tough limescale deposits?
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