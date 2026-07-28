So, if pocket watches are no longer a thing, why do jeans companies still include this tiny pocket? It's simple, really. The small pocket has become a tradition and a key part of the classic jeans look. People are just used to it, and jeans companies don't want to change such an iconic design. Fun fact: the pocket was originally just big enough for a watch, but now its size can change from one brand to another.

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