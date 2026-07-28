Mayuri, an engineering graduate, turned down a Rs 5 lakh corporate job offer to be with her daughter. She then started a small juice business and is now a successful entrepreneur with an annual income of Rs 50 lakh.

Imagine this: you have an engineering degree, a Rs 5 lakh per annum corporate job offer, and a clear path to a traditional career. What would you do?

For most people, especially in today's Gen Z world, the answer is simple: take the job. After all, you can become a mother next year, but a good job might not come around again, right? Many think they can manage childcare by calling their mother, mother-in-law, or hiring help. The general feeling is, once you get a foot in the door, you can figure out the rest later. Quitting a job you've just landed? Unthinkable for most.

But one young woman defied this logic. She decided that experiencing motherhood was more important than a Rs 5 lakh salary package. And today, she's earning Rs 50 lakh! Her story has now gone viral.

This is the story of Mayuri from Songaon village in Maharashtra's Niphad taluk. She landed a techie job in Pune and was supposed to shift there. Arrangements were even made for her two-year-old daughter. However, Mayuri decided against moving to Pune with her daughter. She chose to fully experience motherhood instead.

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It's a sad reality for many working women in cities who, in chasing their careers, miss out on their children's growing years. It's a struggle most urban women know well. The fear of not finding another job if they quit is real. For them, a job is a necessity, and they make adjustments for their children. This is exactly why Mayuri's story has struck a chord with so many people and gone viral.

Mayuri did reject the job, but she still needed to earn. So, with zero business experience, she took a leap of faith and started a small juice outlet. In less than two years, that one decision has completely transformed her life. Today, she says her business makes a net monthly profit of around Rs 80,000, with an annual income close to Rs 50 lakh.

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Mayuri's Story

Her journey shows that success doesn't always come from making the safe choice, but from choosing what aligns with your priorities. Mayuri grew up in Songaon and was always good at her studies. She completed her B.E. in Electronics and was all set to build her professional career.

An Inspiration for Those Who Left Their Jobs

She got married right after finishing her engineering. Later, she became a mother, which brought new responsibilities and priorities into her life. Determined to upgrade her skills, she even completed a course. She found a job that matched her qualifications, but she gave it up for the full experience of motherhood.

There are countless women who leave their jobs for their children for various reasons. But when earning becomes a necessity, a small effort like Mayuri's can lead to massive success. That's why her story is going viral and inspiring so many.