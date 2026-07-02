Mutton Biryani Magic: Soft Leg Pieces in 5 Minutes, Perfectly Ready in 30 Minutes!
Want to make mutton biryani, but the leg pieces always turn out chewy? We found a secret trick to make them super soft in just 5 minutes. Plus, you can cook a full, fragrant, hotel-style mutton biryani at home in only 30 minutes. Here's how!
Fragrant Mutton Biryani ready in 30 minutes!
This tip is enough to cook mutton quickly!
First, wash the mutton properly. Then, marinate it for 20-30 minutes with one teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste, a bit of raw papaya paste, or two teaspoons of curd. These ingredients have natural enzymes that tenderise the meat, helping it cook much faster. This is the trick to get those leg pieces perfectly soft!
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The secret hidden in the biryani masala
First, fry your onions till they are golden brown. Then, add ginger-garlic paste, mint, coriander, and green chillies and fry them well. Next, put in the tomatoes and curd, and cook until the oil starts to separate from the masala. This is the perfect time to add your pre-cooked mutton. This ensures the masala seeps deep into the meat, making every bite flavourful.
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Super time management for a 30-minute biryani
This final touch is essential for hotel taste
Fragrant Mutton Biryani is ready
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