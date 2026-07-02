6 8 Image Credit : Getty

Super time management for a 30-minute biryani

Good time management is key. While your mutton is marinating, use that time to chop your onions, tomatoes, mint, and coriander. You can even start making the masala while the mutton is in the pressure cooker. Once everything is ready, just layer the rice and mutton, put it on 'dum' for 10 minutes, and your biryani is done! This way, you're not wasting any time.