4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

How soon should you use fish?

Fish is one of the fastest foods to go bad. It's always best to cook and eat it on the same day you buy it, or the next day at most. If you absolutely have to store it, the freezer is your best bet. Don't even think about eating fish if it has a strong, foul odour, feels slimy, or has changed colour. Just throw it away.