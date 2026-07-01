Fridge Storage: How Long Can You Keep Chicken, Mutton, Fish Fresh? Read Details
How long can you store raw chicken, mutton, or fish in the fridge? Proper storage is key to keeping meat fresh and safe. Follow this simple guide to avoid spoilage, maintain quality, and reduce the risk of food poisoning.
Fridge Storage Tips
In today's lifestyle, the fridge has become an essential appliance in most homes. It helps us keep perishable foods like chicken, mutton, and fish safe. But don't just assume that putting food in the fridge makes it last forever. Every food item has its own shelf life.
How many days can you keep chicken?
You should cook raw chicken within 1 to 2 days if you're keeping it in the regular fridge section. Its quality starts dropping after that. If you want to store it for longer, seal it in an airtight bag and pop it in the freezer. If the chicken smells funny, looks discoloured, or feels slimy, just throw it out.
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How long can you store mutton?
How soon should you use fish?
Why is food safety important?
A fridge only keeps food safe for a limited time. Eating expired or spoiled meat and fish can lead to stomach problems like diarrhoea and other health issues. So, for your own health, always store meat and seafood correctly and use them within the recommended time.
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