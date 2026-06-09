Do you feel you do not belong in a room filled with Gen-Zs because you don't know their funky slang? Well, we have got you covered. We bring 9 spicy slang terms that will make your texting skills bloom like anything. Keep scrolling to know more.

Gen Z this and Gen Z that! We have to give credit to this super-intelligent generation for making everything fun, creative, and knowledgeable. They do not believe in wasting time; shortcuts come easily. They are productive and efficient and believe in not working after hours. Well, the list is long, but you know what we should actually be learning from them? Their funky slang. Yes, you read that right.

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Let's Learn Gen Z Slangs!

If you ever found yourself being confused by the cool words in the comment section, and wonder what they mean? Then, we have got you covered. Here are 9 Gen-Z slangs you must know to stand out.

Delulu

Often used for things, thoughts, events and aspirations that are not in reality but a sheer delusion of brain

Solulu

A short form for solutions. Becasue Gen-Zs like to fix problems quickly and they do not prefer being sad for a long time.

GOAT

It is very simple, someone who is the ultimate - Greatest Of All Time

Slay

When someone does something exceptionally good

No Cap

A phrase used for ‘no more lies,’ or that the truth is out and clear

FR, FR

It basically means, ‘for real.’ Just another cool way of saying it.

Rizz

One of the hottest slangs. It means to have charisma, talent and aura

Main Character Energy

Someone who takes charge of their life and acts like they are the queen/king of their world

It's Giving

Meaning the outfit, event, idea or solution is absolutely on-point, perfect and just WOW.