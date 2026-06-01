An Airbnb report shows Indian Gen Z travellers are reshaping tourism. 87% prefer short trips under a week, and over half choose shared homes for group travel, prioritizing companionship and unique, spontaneous experiences over sightseeing.

Gen Z Prefers Short, Communal Trips

The tourism sector is undergoing a dynamic shift as a preference for trips that last under a week, with weekend breaks and short getaways dominate the travel calendar. According to a new Airbnb report, 87 per cent of Indian Gen Z travellers prefer these shorter formats.

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The report noted that seven in ten individuals from this demographic choose three short trips over one long annual holiday. Accommodation choices also mirror this evolving mindset, with a clear preference for communal setups. The report showed that more than half of these travellers prefer one shared home over separate hotel rooms when travelling in groups. This choice is closely tied to companionship, as three in four respondents state that who they travel with matters more than where they go.

Furthermore, 95 per cent of young travellers want their trip to feel personal and unique, rather than typical or pre-planned, while 87 per cent say how they travel reflects who they are as a person.

Travel as Self-Expression

"Travel for Gen Z is as much an act of self-expression as it is exploration and that makes them the most intentional, most engaged travellers we've seen. The defining thing about this generation isn't how often they travel. It's why - to feel most like themselves. What we're seeing at Airbnb is a generation for whom travel has become the most personal decision they make - where they go, who they bring, and crucially, where they choose to stay. Every choice is a statement about who they are. At Airbnb, that's exactly the shift we're built for, and it opens up a new chapter for how India gets to be discovered," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head, India and Southeast Asia.

Spontaneity and Stay-Centric Travel

The shift toward flexibility also means rigid schedules face replacement by spontaneous choices. The report revealed that 66 per cent of Gen Z travellers book within days or weeks of travel, and 67 per cent note that no two trips they take ever look the same. Additionally, 63 per cent choose a destination specifically because of a stay they discovered, rather than the location itself. This perspective places a premium on the quality of accommodation, with 82 per cent identifying it as highly important during the planning process, and 78 per cent spending at least half of their total trip time inside their stay.

Shared Moments and Authentic Exploration

The focus of travel regularly centers on shared moments rather than traditional sightseeing. According to the report, 80 per cent of this demographic value small moments on a trip more than famous attractions. For those embarking on group travel, uninterrupted time together without daily distractions stands as the top priority, which aligns with an approximate 55 per cent year-on-year growth in group trips booked by Indian Gen Z on Airbnb.

As per the report, rather than following viral trends, 90 per cent of these individuals actively seek out places that lack widespread online recommendations, preferring nature, slow travel, and culinary exploration over pre-determined itineraries. (ANI)