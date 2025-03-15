Deepika Padukone last searched THIS on google; Is it related to her daughter Dua? Read on

Read Full Gallery

Since welcoming her daughter Dua in September last year with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has been experiencing the joys and challenges of motherhood. While the couple has maintained privacy regarding their baby’s face, Deepika has occasionally shared glimpses of her life as a new mother

Her Google Search as a New Mom At a recent Forbes event in Abu Dhabi, Deepika was asked about her latest Google search. She humorously admitted that it was likely a parenting-related query, such as concerns about baby spit-ups. Her candid response struck a chord with many parents in the audience, who could relate to her experiences

Expert Advice on Managing Baby Spit-Ups Dr. Tripti Raheja, a lead consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, provided key recommendations to help parents manage spit-ups in newborns. She emphasized feeding the baby in an upright position, burping them frequently, avoiding overfeeding, and keeping the baby upright for about 20-30 minutes after feeding

Experts also suggest using slow-flow nipples for bottle-fed babies to regulate milk intake, checking for possible allergies or reflux issues if spit-ups are excessive, and ensuring that the baby's clothing and diapers are not too tight to prevent discomfort. These measures can significantly improve digestion and reduce spit-ups in newborns.

