Deepika Padukone last searched THIS on google; Is it related to her daughter Dua? Read on

Deepika Padukone has embraced motherhood since welcoming her daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh in September last year. While keeping their baby’s face private, Deepika has shared glimpses of her journey

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Since welcoming her daughter Dua in September last year with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has been experiencing the joys and challenges of motherhood. While the couple has maintained privacy regarding their baby’s face, Deepika has occasionally shared glimpses of her life as a new mother

article_image2

Her Google Search as a New Mom

At a recent Forbes event in Abu Dhabi, Deepika was asked about her latest Google search. She humorously admitted that it was likely a parenting-related query, such as concerns about baby spit-ups. Her candid response struck a chord with many parents in the audience, who could relate to her experiences


article_image3

Expert Advice on Managing Baby Spit-Ups

Dr. Tripti Raheja, a lead consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, provided key recommendations to help parents manage spit-ups in newborns. She emphasized feeding the baby in an upright position, burping them frequently, avoiding overfeeding, and keeping the baby upright for about 20-30 minutes after feeding

article_image4

Additional Tips for Parents

Experts also suggest using slow-flow nipples for bottle-fed babies to regulate milk intake, checking for possible allergies or reflux issues if spit-ups are excessive, and ensuring that the baby’s clothing and diapers are not too tight to prevent discomfort. These measures can significantly improve digestion and reduce spit-ups in newborns.

ALSO READ: When Deepika Padukone struggled with depression after her breakup, THIS person helped her – Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said how she met ex husband Naga Chaitanya trends; amidst dating rumor MEG

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said how she met ex husband Naga Chaitanya trends; amidst dating rumor

Lollapalooza 2025: Singer Shawn Mendes to perform in India, says 'dhanyawad' to fans RBA

Lollapalooza 2025: Singer Shawn Mendes to perform in India, says 'dhanyawad' to fans

When Alia Bhatt apologized Shaheen Bhatt on screen, highlights mental health care MEG

When Alia Bhatt apologized Shaheen Bhatt on screen, highlights mental health care

Jenna Ortega set for lead role in remake of 'Single White Female' after 'Wednesday' fame; Read on NTI

Jenna Ortega set for lead role in remake of 'Single White Female' after 'Wednesday' fame; Read on

Hema Malini captivates audience with classical dance at Vrindavan Mahotsav; CHECK PHOTOS NTI

Hema Malini captivates audience with classical dance at Vrindavan Mahotsav; CHECK PHOTOS

Recent Stories

Jasprit Bumrahs wife Sanjana Ganesan pens heartfelt on their 4th wedding anniversary; Check out post here HRD

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana pens heartfelt post on their 4th wedding anniversary; Check out post here

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Columbia student who self-deported after visa revocation for 'Hamas support' shk

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Columbia student who self-deported after visa revocation for 'Hamas support'

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said how she met ex husband Naga Chaitanya trends; amidst dating rumor MEG

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said how she met ex husband Naga Chaitanya trends; amidst dating rumor

FBI warns iPhone and Android users over 'smishing text' scam. Here's how to remain safe shk

FBI warns iPhone and Android users over ‘smishing’ text scam. Here's how to remain safe

Football transfer rumours: Darwin Nunez to Oblak, European giants eye top talent dmn

Football transfer rumours: Darwin Nunez to Oblak, European giants eye top talent

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon