India strengthens maritime bonds with African nations, countering China's influence

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Marking a historic first step towards maritime cooperation between India and Africa, naval platforms, including warships from 10 African nations will converge off the coast Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on April 13. The ambitious exercise, the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME), highlights India's increasingly assertive naval diplomacy to bolster security ties with African nations and counter China's expanding maritime influence.

Scheduled from April 13 – 18, the AIKEYME naval drills, involve participation from the navies of Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa. Together, these nations represent critical maritime crossroads in the Indian Ocean, often threatened by piracy, trafficking, and illegal fishing.

Also Read: Indian Navy to conduct maiden naval exercise ‘Aikeyme’ with 10 African nations; IOS Sagar sets sail from April

It should be noted that Djibouti, which houses China's only overseas military base, highlights the geopolitical importance of this exercise.

"We seek enhanced interoperability and deeper maritime security partnerships," said a senior Indian Navy official familiar with the planning, emphasising India's intent to position itself as a preferred regional security provider.

The exercise will feature extensive tabletop and command-post drills during the harbour phase, followed by practical at-sea exercises, including anti-piracy operations, boarding and inspection drills, helicopter missions, and search and rescue operations.

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar mission from April 15 to May 8

Parallel to AIKEYME, India has launched another unprecedented maritime initiative, the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar mission, deploying the INS Sunayna from April 15 to May 8.

Uniquely crewed by sailors from India and nine other African and Indian Ocean countries -- including Kenya, Mozambique, Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa -- INS Sunayna will conduct joint surveillance operations within exclusive economic zones (EEZs), reinforcing regional maritime security.

The IOS Sagar initiative is seen as a symbolising India's practical commitment to maritime security, capacity building, and diplomatic engagement.

The ship will make strategic port calls in Tanzania, Mozambique, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the Maldives, serving as a surveillance platform and a floating hub of maritime training.

These developments reflect India's broader maritime security doctrines, SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the newly unveiled MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Introduced in 2015, SAGAR emphasises maritime security and regional stability, while MAHASAGAR, articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent visit to Mauritius, broadens the scope, advocating holistic and mutual growth across the Global South.

India's new naval diplomacy comes amid China's aggressive maritime expansion in Africa

India's renewed naval diplomacy comes at a crucial juncture as China continues its aggressive maritime expansion in Africa.

China's establishment of military and port infrastructure, notably in Djibouti, and intensified naval patrols have raised alarms among African nations about sovereignty and resource exploitation. India's maritime outreach, marked by joint exercises, infrastructure support such as coastal radar installations in Mauritius and Seychelles, and defence exports, positions New Delhi as a viable partner offering strategic and economic alternatives to Chinese influence.

On several occasions, experts have highlighted that India is stepping into a role not just of naval cooperation but of sustainable partnership, emphasising the importance of consistent engagements and technology transfers.

Though specific budgetary allocations to Africa remain undisclosed, India's overall increased military expenditure signals its intent to sustain these diplomatic overtures.

The India-Africa Defence Dialogue 2022 further highlighted New Delhi's commitment to support Africa's maritime and security infrastructure through capacity building, technology sharing, and joint training initiatives.

Looking ahead, India plans to expand AIKEYME to involve West African nations, reflecting a broader continental vision.

With these initiatives, India clearly signals a strategic recalibration, blending diplomacy, maritime security, and economic partnership to solidify its influence and promote regional stability across Africa's maritime frontiers.

Also Read: Defence Ministry inks contracts with Bharat Forge and TASL worth Rs 6,900 crore

Latest Videos