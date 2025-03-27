IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh confident in LSG's bowling against SRH's aggressive batting

Read Full Article

Mitchell Marsh has expressed confidence in Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) depleted bowling attack, backing them to handle Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) aggressive batting lineup, according to ESPNcricinfo.

LSG, who began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals, are missing key seamers Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep, both recovering from lower-back injuries. Avesh Khan has only just rejoined the squad after a knee injury, while Mohsin Khan was ruled out before the tournament began and replaced by Shardul Thakur. Marsh himself is playing as a specialist batter due to a back issue.

"Yeah, we have a few guys out, no doubt, but I think we have assembled a really solid squad," Marsh said ahead of their game against Hyderabad, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"There is no doubt that in time we will welcome guys back into the team who have a bit of experience with the ball. But we certainly back our [current] bowlers to do the job. I don't see it as a lack of depth," he added.

Marsh on LSG' gameplan against SRH

The last time these two teams faced off in Hyderabad, SRH chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs without losing a wicket. They've started this season in similarly dominant fashion, piling up 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals.

"To score more runs than them," when asked about LSG's plan, Marsh said.

"We know they're going to come hard. I think there are not many T20 teams in the world now that don't go hard from ball one and try to apply as much pressure as they can to a bowling team. So we know we're going to be under pressure at some point tomorrow night," he added.

Marsh backs LSG to play attacking brand of cricket

"The most important thing for us as a team is to focus on our strengths and what we are coming here to do and play our brand of cricket. There's no doubt that Sunrisers have put a lot of teams under pressure, but that's any team these days.

It seems 230 is now the new par score at most grounds. We respect that they have got a phenomenal batting line-up with a lot of power, but we're here to focus on our game and hopefully match with them," he said.

