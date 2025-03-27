user
user icon

IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh confident in LSG's bowling against SRH's aggressive batting

Despite missing key players, Mitchell Marsh backs Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) bowling attack to handle Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) aggressive batting ahead of the IPL 2025 match.

IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh confident in LSG's bowling against SRH's aggressive batting HRD
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 7:40 AM IST

Mitchell Marsh has expressed confidence in Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) depleted bowling attack, backing them to handle Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) aggressive batting lineup, according to ESPNcricinfo.

LSG, who began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals, are missing key seamers Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep, both recovering from lower-back injuries. Avesh Khan has only just rejoined the squad after a knee injury, while Mohsin Khan was ruled out before the tournament began and replaced by Shardul Thakur. Marsh himself is playing as a specialist batter due to a back issue.

"Yeah, we have a few guys out, no doubt, but I think we have assembled a really solid squad," Marsh said ahead of their game against Hyderabad, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Also read: IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG Preview: Can Rishabh Pant's team counter SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach?

"There is no doubt that in time we will welcome guys back into the team who have a bit of experience with the ball. But we certainly back our [current] bowlers to do the job. I don't see it as a lack of depth," he added.

Marsh on LSG' gameplan against SRH

The last time these two teams faced off in Hyderabad, SRH chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs without losing a wicket. They've started this season in similarly dominant fashion, piling up 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals.

"To score more runs than them," when asked about LSG's plan, Marsh said.

"We know they're going to come hard. I think there are not many T20 teams in the world now that don't go hard from ball one and try to apply as much pressure as they can to a bowling team. So we know we're going to be under pressure at some point tomorrow night," he added.

Marsh backs LSG to play attacking brand of cricket

"The most important thing for us as a team is to focus on our strengths and what we are coming here to do and play our brand of cricket. There's no doubt that Sunrisers have put a lot of teams under pressure, but that's any team these days. 

It seems 230 is now the new par score at most grounds. We respect that they have got a phenomenal batting line-up with a lot of power, but we're here to focus on our game and hopefully match with them," he said.

Also read: IPL 2025: Eden Gardens pitch curator declines KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane's request for spin-friendly surface

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson speaks on SRH's Abhishek's power-hitting and versatility to become all-format player HRD

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson speaks on SRH's Abhishek's power-hitting and versatility to become all-format player

NBA: Chris Paul Top 5 Most Iconic Moments That Defined His Career

NBA: Chris Paul's Top 5 Most Iconic Moments That Defined His Career

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Fan invades pitch and touches Riyan Parag's feet during the match in Guwahati (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Fan invades pitch and touches Riyan Parag's feet during the match in Guwahati (WATCH)

NBA: The 5 Richest Basketball Coaches of 2025

NBA: The 5 Richest Basketball Coaches of 2025

Premier League: 5 Reasons Why Alexander Isak Is Arsenals Perfect Puzzle Fix

Premier League: 5 Reasons Why Alexander Isak Is Arsenal’s Perfect Puzzle Fix

Recent Stories

Maharashtra Weather, March 27: 41 c in Nagpur; Mumbai to be very hot iwh

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 27: 41°C in Nagpur; Mumbai to be very hot

Verint Stock Plunges After-Hours On Q4 Miss: Retail Fears More Weakness

Verint Stock Plunges After-Hours On Q4 Miss: Retail Fears More Weakness

Trump's 25% Auto Tariff Hits Ford, GM, Stellantis Stocks — Retail Jitters Grow, Analyst Flags One 'Big Confusion'

Trump's 25% Auto Tariff Hits Ford, GM, Stellantis Stocks — Retail Jitters Grow, Analyst Flags One 'Big Confusion'

Delhi Weather Update, March 27: Extreme heat on Thursday; Stay safe iwh

Delhi Weather Update, March 27: Extreme heat on Thursday; Stay safe

Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally kollam; police suspect past rivalry anr

Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally; police suspect past rivalry

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon