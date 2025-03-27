Jharkhand: BJP leader Anil Tiger shot dead in Ranchi, cops nab accused after gunfight

Read Full Article

Ranchi: Jharkhand BJP leader Anil Tiger was murdered in Ranchi on Wednesday. An accused in the murder has been arrested following an encounter with the police, an official said.

"An accused in the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger has been arrested after an encounter. He has been shot in the thigh. After being identified, police teams started chasing him. On seeing the police team, he opened fire. In retaliation, the police shot him and arrested him. The investigation is ongoing," SSP Ranchi said.

After the incident, BJP leaders and workers held a protest and raised slogans against the state government over the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi. Political leaders have criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Political leaders react to shooting of Anil Tiger

BJP MLA Navin Jaiswal condemned the Jharkhand government, saying since Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government has been formed in Jharkhand, the criminal activities have increased.

"Since their government has been formed in Jharkhand, the criminal activities have increased. The police administration has failed as they are busy looting the lands and coal and are unable to maintain law and order. Hemant Soren should tender his resignation from the post of Chief Minister," Jaiswal said.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth also attacked Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government saying that the rule of law has collapsed and criminals have a free hand.

"The whole of Jharkhand including Ranchi is in the grip of criminals. The rule of law has collapsed and criminals have a free hand. Law and order have completely collapsed. We will come out on the streets tomorrow morning and protest strongly against this crime and this dishonest government. The criminals have fled from Uttar Pradesh. women are safe, businessmen are safe. Why? Because there is fear, there is the Yogi model. Implement the Yogi model only, and then crime will stop," Seth said.

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto further criticized Hemant Soren's government, claiming that the morale of criminals has increased in the state.

"The morale of criminals has increased in the state. The criminal activities in Ranchi have increased. We are standing with the family of BJP leader Anil Tiger," Mahto said.

Congress leader Suresh Kumar Baitha demanded that action should be taken against those responsible for the incident.

"He was a very close friend of mine. I am deeply hurt by the incident. I express my deepest condolences to the family members. Action should be taken against those responsible for the incident," Baitha said.

