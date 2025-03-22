user
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif-Top 10 Most Beautiful Bollywood Actresses

Deepika, Katrina, Alia! Who are the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood? Learn about the actresses who have won everyone's hearts with their acting and beauty.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

article_image2

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is known for her stunning looks and amazing acting. She has worked in many hit films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Chennai Express'.


article_image3

Katrina Kaif

Everyone is a fan of Katrina Kaif's acting, who has worked in superhit films like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

article_image4

Alia Bhatt

Raha's mother Alia Bhatt has made people crazy about her in a short time. People are crazy about her beauty.

article_image5

Jacqueline Fernandez

'Kick' and 'Judwaa 2' are only two of the films in which Jacqueline Fernandez, who hails from Sri Lanka, has made films.

article_image6

Kiara Advani

Everyone is in love with Kiara's beauty, who gained recognition for her roles in 'Kabir Singh' and 'Shershaah'.

article_image7

Anushka Sharma

Everyone is a fan of Anushka Sharma, who has made a place in people's hearts with films like 'PK' and 'Sultan'.

article_image8

Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has won people's hearts by working in films like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Baaghi'.

article_image9

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's acting and beauty have both won over the hearts of everyone who has seen her perform.

article_image10

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi, who is known for her beauty and strong acting, has worked in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

article_image11

Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood 90's queen Madhuri Dixit has also become an icon of Bollywood by working in films like 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

