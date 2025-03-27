Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally; police suspect past rivalry

Read Full Article

Kollam: In a shocking incident, a young man was brutally hacked to death at his home in Karunagappally around 2.15 am on Thursday (Mar 27). The victim, identified as Santhosh, a resident of Thachayilmukku, was attacked by a group of assailants who barged into his house and inflicted severe injuries.

Initial investigations suggest that the murder was an act of revenge. Santhosh was an accused in an attempted murder case from 2014, in which he had allegedly attacked a man named Pankaj. The police are probing whether this past incident is linked to his murder.

The victim and his mother were only present at house during the attack

At the time of the attack, only Santhosh and his mother were present in the house. The assailants, who arrived in a car, forcefully entered the residence and launched the deadly assault. Reports indicate that Santhosh’s leg was completely severed, and he bled to death at the scene.

Police officials have reached the location and initiated a detailed investigation. The body has been shifted to the hospital for further examination.

