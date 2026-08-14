Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited Amreli ahead of Independence Day. He planted trees and was praised for his warmth and humility after spontaneously stopping his car to interact with local dignitaries. He also prayed at the Nagnath Mahadev Temple.

Ahead of the state-level celebration of the 80th Independence Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in various programmes in Amreli district. During his visit, he attended a tree plantation programme at the premises of the Shelter House on Savarkundla Road, according to a release from Gujarat CMO.

CM's Approachable Nature on Display

After the tree plantation programme, the CM left for another event. However, on noticing local dignitaries standing outside, he stopped his car, stepped out, and warmly interacted with them. During the interaction, the Chief Minister exchanged a few light-hearted words with the locals. His warmth and humility were appreciated by everyone present.

CM's warmth, spontaneity and simplicity in interacting with citizens and local dignitaries reflect his approachable nature. The interaction in Amreli was a clear example of his humble and people-centric approach.

Prays for State's Prosperity at Historic Temple

Earlier in the day, on the eve of Independence Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the historic Shri Nagnath Mahadev Temple, a sacred shrine of great significance to the people of Amreli.

CM Patel received the blessings of Shri Nagnath Mahadev and performed puja and Jalabhishek in accordance with scriptural rituals, accompanied by mantra chanting. He prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of Gujarat, as well as for the continued progress of the state.

On this occasion, the trustees of Shri Nagnath Mahadev Devasthan Sansthan accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister and felicitated him by presenting a memento.

During his visit, the Chief Minister warmly interacted with the devotees and visitors at the temple. With simplicity and affection, he greeted them by reverently chanting, "Mahadev... Mahadev." (ANI)