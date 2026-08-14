Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited Amreli on Independence Day eve, offering prayers at Shri Nagnath Mahadev Temple. Earlier, he distributed over Rs. 646 crore to more than 4.7 lakh students under the Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati schemes.

CM Patel Visits Amreli Temple Ahead of Independence Day

The state-level celebration of the 80th Independence Day is being held in Amreli this year. On the eve of Independence Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Amreli and offered prayers at the historic Shri Nagnath Mahadev Temple, a sacred shrine of great significance to the people of Amreli. CM received the blessings of Shri Nagnath Mahadev and performed puja and Jalabhishek in accordance with scriptural rituals, accompanied by mantra chanting. He prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of Gujarat, as well as for the continued progress of the state. On this occasion, the trustees of Shri Nagnath Mahadev Devasthan Sansthan accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister and felicitated him by presenting a memento.

During his visit, the Chief Minister warmly interacted with the devotees and visitors at the temple. With simplicity and affection, he greeted them by reverently chanting, "Mahadev... Mahadev."

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Minister of State for Energy Kaushik Vekariya, office-bearers, local public representatives, Collector Vikalp Bhardwaj, Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat, and senior district administration officials were also present with the Chief Minister on this occasion.

CM Highlights PM Modi's Vision for Education, Distributes Aid

Earlier on Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation for education, which has in turn laid the foundation for Gujarat's robust and sustained development. The Chief Minister expressed these views while distributing assistance under the Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana schemes, along with various other incentive-based assistance for higher education, through the State Government's Education Department.

At the ceremony held at Swarnim Sankul in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister directly transferred more than Rs. 646 crore in financial assistance through DBT to the bank accounts of over 4,72,260 students across the state, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

Under the 'Namo Laxmi Yojana', more than 4 lakh girl students who passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were paid a total amount of more than Rs. 513 crore, while under the 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana', more than 57,000 students who passed the Class 12 board examination in the Science stream were paid a total amount of more than Rs. 28 crore.