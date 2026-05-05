Got an old leather or plastic suitcase lying around the house? Don't throw it out! You can easily turn it into a super stylish planter. We'll tell you how to make one, give you some cool decoration ideas, and suggest the best plants for it.

We all have that one old suitcase—maybe it's broken or just out of fashion—that we can't bring ourselves to throw away. Even the scrap dealer might turn it down! But instead of letting it gather dust, why not turn it into something that makes your home look amazing? If you have an old plastic or leather suitcase, you can make a beautiful planter out of it. It just needs a little bit of work to look good and add some charm to your home. Let's find out how to do it.

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First, Clean The Suitcase

The first thing you need to do is clean the plastic or leather suitcase. An old hard-case or a vintage-style suitcase looks really beautiful as a planter. If the suitcase is in very bad shape, just make sure its base (where the soil will go) is strong. Otherwise, the soil and water will just wash away. Clean out all the dust from inside. If there's any cloth or paper lining, remove it so it doesn't rot when it gets wet. Now, before you add soil, line the inside with a plastic sheet or a garbage bag. This will protect the suitcase material from getting damaged.

Next, Create Drainage Holes

When you fill the suitcase with soil and plants, you'll need a way for excess water to drain out. This is very important. Make four to five small holes in the plastic layer at the bottom. If the suitcase material is very hard, be extra careful while making the holes.

Prepare The Right Soil Mix

For this project, you need good, fertile soil. Prepare a light soil mix using potting mix, cocopeat, and compost. Fill the planter with this mixture. You can even keep the suitcase slightly open to create a cool, layered garden effect. For extra flair, you can place some fairy lights, mini travel tags, or old postcards near the planter.

Also Read: DIY Planters: Don't throw out old utensils! Turn them into cool garden pots

What Plants Should You Use?

Instead of stuffing the suitcase with too many plants, it's better to go for decorative, low-maintenance ones. Succulents need less water and give a very aesthetic look. For a modern decor vibe, a cactus plant is a great choice. If you want a hanging effect, you can also plant a money plant. And if you can't handle too much maintenance, spider plants are perfect. Of course, you can also add your favourite jade plants or other flowering plants.

Note: To make your suitcase planter look even more beautiful, decorate the outside with stones or pebbles. Sticking on some vintage travel stickers will give it an even cooler look.

Also Read: DIY Planters: Turn Boring Pots into Chic Marble-Finish Décor at Home