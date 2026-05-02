DIY Planters: Don't Break Your Gullak! Turn Your Old Piggy Bank into Cool Planter
Got an old piggy bank or gullak lying around? Don't just throw it away! We show you 5 easy and stylish DIY ideas to turn it into a beautiful planter. These designs will give your garden and balcony a unique and super attractive look.
You can turn a plain gullak into a piece of art by decorating it with colourful paints, varnish, or cool designs. Try painting floral patterns, geometric shapes, or even traditional motifs to make it more attractive. This design is a great choice for decorating your living room or entrance area.
If you want to get even more creative, you can make a theme-based planter. Think of a cartoon theme, a vintage look, or a rustic 'desi mitti' style. You can decorate the gullak according to a specific theme and then plant your sapling. This design is very appealing to kids and gives your garden a truly unique touch.
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