DIY Planters: Don't throw out old utensils! Turn them into cool garden pots
Got old glasses, bowls, and plates lying around? Don't junk them! We show you how to make cool DIY planters. Check out easy decor tips and find out which plants grow best in these small pots to make your home look super stylish and green.
DIY Planters: Don't throw out old utensils! Turn them into cool garden pots
We all have old glasses, bowls, and plates lying around that we think are useless. Instead of selling them as scrap, you can get creative and turn them into beautiful DIY planters. This is a budget-friendly way to add a unique touch to your home decor. With a bit of paint and the right plants, you can transform these old items into stylish garden pots.
Turn plates into stylish planters
You can turn an old plate into a stylish wall-hanging planter. Just paint a cool design on it with acrylics—maybe some Warli or Mandala art. Then, attach a hook to the back, hang it on a wall, and pop in a small succulent or a money plant. It’s a simple trick that gives your balcony or living room an instant decorative lift.
Also Read-DIY Home Garden Hack: Make Eco-Friendly Pots From Waste Cardboard
Create a mini garden in glasses and cups
Old glasses or cups are just perfect for small indoor plants. You can create layers of pebbles and soil inside and then add your plant. Either leave the glass as is for a clean look or decorate it with some jute rope, lace, or paint. These make for the best table decor and are also great for gifting.
Make desk planters from bowls
Use your old bowls as mini desk planters. You can jazz them up with colourful paint, fun stickers, or even some mirror work. Their round shape is perfect for growing cacti and succulents. This little planter will bring a fresh and positive vibe to your office desk or study table.
Also Read-DIY Planters: Turn Boring Pots into Chic Marble-Finish Décor at Home
Which plants are best to grow?
For these DIY planters, you should choose plants that don't need a lot of space or water. Think succulents, cacti, money plants, snake plants, and spider plants. These are all low-maintenance and grow really well in small containers. Just remember to make a small drainage hole so your plants stay healthy for a long time.
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