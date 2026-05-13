Got bubble wrap from your latest online order? Don't just throw it away! You can use it for many things around the house. Here are 5 easy hacks for protecting fragile items, saving plants from the cold, DIY crafts, and storage.

We all get those big parcels with a new TV, fridge, washing machine, or AC, all wrapped up safely in bubble wrap. But what happens next? Most of us just throw it out. But wait! Did you know that bubble wrap can be a super useful thing to have around the house? Next time you get a parcel, don't toss the wrap. Here are some different ways you can reuse it.

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Make a Bag from Bubble Wrap

You can actually make small or even large bags from bubble wrap. These bags are quite strong and perfect for carrying light items. To make one, first cut the bubble wrap according to the size you need. After that, you can either stitch it with white thread or simply use a stapler. Use a black thread to create a handle. And there you have it – a beautiful bubble wrap bag! This quick-to-make bag also looks quite cool.

Insulate Your Windows with Bubble Wrap

If you feel people can see inside your home through the windows, you just need to put up some bubble wrap on the glass. You can stick it on the windows using tape. During the cold season, sticking bubble wrap on window panes also helps keep the room warm for a longer time.

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Use Bubble Wrap in Painting

You can use bubble wrap for painting, making textured cards, decorations, or for small projects like a pen stand. Just apply some paint on it, and you can create some amazing drawings.

Keep Your Plants Safe with Bubble Wrap

During winter, if you wrap bubble wrap around your plant pots, you can protect them from cold air and frost. You can easily do this for your indoor plants as well.

Wrap Your Valuables

If you need to transport glass utensils, photo frames, your mobile, or laptop, you can keep them safe by wrapping them in bubble wrap. Bubble wrap can be used for not just one, but many different tasks.

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