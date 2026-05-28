A video of a man making breakfast and office tiffin for his wife every morning has gone viral on social media. The work-from-home husband shares clips of cooking, cleaning and dropping his wife to office, winning praise online for his caring routine. While many users called him an ideal partner, others debated gender roles.

A heartwarming video of a man preparing breakfast and office tiffin for his wife every morning has gone viral on social media, with thousands of people praising his caring nature and simple daily routine. The man, who works from home, regularly shares short videos showing how he wakes up early, cleans the kitchen, cooks meals and packs lunch for his wife before dropping her to office. His calm and thoughtful routine has touched many viewers online.

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The viral clip was shared with the caption, 'Loving her quietly, every single day.' In the video, the man explains that working from home gives him enough time to take care of household work and support his wife in small but meaningful ways.

Morning Routine Wins Internet’s Attention

The video shows the man preparing breakfast and lunch while his wife gets ready for office. He carefully chops vegetables, cooks food, packs rotis and cleans the kitchen side by side.

He also drops his wife to office after preparing her tiffin. In one comment reply, he explained that finding autos and cabs is often difficult, so he prefers driving her himself. He added that it also helps him step outside because work-from-home life keeps him indoors most of the day.

Many social media users said they were impressed not just by the cooking, but by the care, patience and effort shown in the videos.

'Husband From Parallel Universe'

The comment section quickly filled with emotional, funny and supportive reactions. Many women jokingly called him a “husband from a parallel universe” and asked where such husbands could be found.

One user wrote, “Diksha is so lucky.” Another joked, “I will wear your photo around my husband’s neck like a lucky charm.”

Several users praised his parents for raising him with kindness and respect. Others said such behaviour should become normal in relationships instead of being treated as something unusual.

A user commented, “This is true partnership. Household work should not depend on gender.”

Mixed Reactions Also Surface

While most comments were positive, some users questioned whether the videos reflected real daily life or were created mainly for social media.

A few people also argued that household work should be shared equally by both partners. Others criticised society for reacting with surprise when a man helps with cooking and cleaning, saying women have quietly managed homes for years without receiving similar praise.

Some viewers even jokingly claimed the video looked “AI-generated” because they found the husband’s routine too perfect to believe.

Video Starts Bigger Conversation

The viral clip has now become more than just a cooking video. It has sparked wider discussions online about marriage, gender roles and shared responsibilities at home.

Many users said the videos bring positivity to social media and show that care in relationships can be expressed through everyday actions.

As the videos continue gaining views online, people are calling the man’s routine simple, thoughtful and refreshing in a time when small gestures often receive the most attention.