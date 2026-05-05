Got leftover egg trays? Don't just chuck them out. You can make some really cool, easy, and eco-friendly DIY crafts like flowers, hair accessories, wall hangings, seedling pots, and even cute toys for kids.

Egg Tray Uses: So, you buy eggs and they come in those cardboard trays, right? But what happens after the eggs are finished? If you just throw these trays in the bin, you're missing out. You can actually turn them into many creative and useful DIY items. They are cheap, eco-friendly, and very easy to make. We've got some great egg tray art ideas for you, where you can make everything from flowers to seedling pots.

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Make beautiful hair accessories from egg trays

An Instagram page called shreyaa.siddhartharora has shared a very creative way to use egg trays. The video shows how you can make beautiful flowers from them. Just cut the tray into small parts and shape them like flower petals. Now, use glue to stick them together. Create a rose-shaped flower and paint it red. Make 2-3 flowers like this. Attach a juda pin (hairpin) to them and use them to create a new hairstyle. This hack is also going viral on social media.

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Make a hanging toy

You can also make a hanging toy by cutting the egg tray. Cut the egg tray shells and stick them in the shape of a doll. Use bright colours, make it wear a cap, and tie a string to hang it on a window, door, or tree.

Use it as a wall hanging

You can make a very beautiful wall hanging from an egg tray. On a square-shaped egg tray, hang some lace and pom-pom tassels. Paint it in two colours, add some stone details in the middle, and hang it on your wall to create a beautiful hanging craft.

Use it as a seedling tray

You can also use an egg tray to grow seeds for your plants. Put soil and seeds in each cup of the tray to grow small saplings. Later, you can transfer them to a pot. This is a perfect choice for kitchen gardening.

Make cute toys for children

Using an egg tray, you can make a cute turtle or a dog for your kids. It will be a fun toy for them to play with and is also a zero-waste idea.