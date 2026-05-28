A video from Rajasthan showing how people kept water cool before refrigerators existed has gone viral. The traditional setup, now called a 'desi fridge', uses a pipe covered with wet rope material to naturally cool water without electricity. Social media users are praising the old technique during the ongoing heatwave.

As temperatures continue to rise across many parts of India, people are once again turning towards old methods to beat the heat. Amid the severe summer season, social media is filled with videos showing different tricks and traditional ideas used to stay cool without spending much money or electricity. One such video from Rajasthan has now gone viral online. The clip shows an old-style water cooling method that many users are calling a “desi fridge without electricity”. The simple setup has surprised many social media users, especially younger people who had never seen such a technique before.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Old Cooling Method Gets Attention Online

The viral video is reportedly from a desert area in Rajasthan, where extreme heat is common during summer months. In the clip, a handmade cooling system can be seen inside a mud house or hut. The structure includes a vertical pipe covered with a thick rope-style cloth material. Similar covers are often used in villages to wrap around water bottles or pots to keep them cool during hot weather.

The upper side of the pipe has a small opening where water is poured in, while a tap is attached at the bottom to collect the cooled water.

According to social media users, the cloth covering remains wet and helps lower the temperature of the water naturally. The process works without electricity and depends on simple evaporation cooling, which has been used in desert regions for generations.

Claimed To Be Used Since 1950

Some videos and online posts claim that the technique has been used in Rajasthan since the 1950s. Local people in desert villages are said to have depended on such traditional methods long before electric refrigerators became common in homes.

Though there is no official confirmation about the exact history of the system, many users online praised the idea and called it practical, eco-friendly and low-cost.

Several YouTube creators have also uploaded videos explaining how the traditional cooler works. Many viewers said the idea shows how older generations managed harsh summers using simple local knowledge.

Social Media Users Impressed

The video has received thousands of views and reactions online. Many users said traditional Indian methods often offer smart solutions for daily problems, especially during extreme weather.

Others pointed out that such techniques could still be useful today in villages and areas facing electricity shortages.

As the heatwave continues across northern and western India, the viral 'desi fridge' has become a reminder of how people survived intense summers before modern cooling machines became part of daily life.