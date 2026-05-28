For Eid 2026, why stick to just Sewai? You can make many other delicious and special sweets. This article gives you over 30 easy and tasty dessert ideas to make your festival even more special.

Eid Dessert Ideas: The festival of Eid is all about sweetness and joy. While making Sewai (vermicelli pudding) is a lovely tradition, you can also surprise your guests with some new and delicious sweets. This Eid, bring some variety to your menu and try these different desserts that are amazing in both taste and looks.

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Shahi Tukda

Shahi Tukda is a royal dessert made using bread, milk, and dry fruits. It's infused with the flavours of saffron and cardamom, which makes it truly special. Serve it chilled this Eid, and its fantastic taste will surely win your guests' hearts.

Phirni

Phirni is a classic, creamy dessert made from rice and milk. Serving it in traditional clay pots (kulhads) enhances its flavour even more. The fragrant mix of cardamom and saffron makes it the perfect dessert for Eid.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is a favourite for almost everyone. When soft, spongy balls of khoya (reduced milk) are soaked in sugar syrup, they taste absolutely divine. Serving hot Gulab Jamuns on Eid is an idea your guests will definitely love.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai is an incredibly soft and juicy dessert made from chhena (fresh cottage cheese) and milk. Garnishing it with saffron and pistachios makes its taste even richer. This chilled dessert is a great option for the special occasion of Eid.

Kaju Katli

Kaju Katli is a rich and luxurious sweet that is loved on every festive occasion. Its smooth texture and mild sweetness set it apart. Gifting or serving Kaju Katli on Eid is a wonderful idea.

Kheer

Kheer is a traditional dessert made using rice, milk, and sugar. Adding dry fruits and cardamom enhances its flavour. Making Kheer for Eid is an easy yet delicious choice.

Malai Ladoo

Malai Ladoo is a soft and creamy sweet made from mawa (reduced milk) and condensed milk. Its rich taste and smooth texture make it truly special. It's easy to make and gets ready very quickly.

Kalakand

Kalakand is a traditional Indian sweet made from milk and sugar. Its grainy texture and mild sweetness make it very tasty. This sweet is a favourite for everyone during the Eid festival.

Chocolate Barfi

Chocolate Barfi gives a modern twist to a traditional sweet. It has a fantastic combination of chocolate and mawa. It's especially popular among kids and young people, and adds another layer of happiness to the Eid celebrations.

Coconut Ladoo

Coconut Ladoos are a light and tasty sweet made from coconut and condensed milk. They are very easy to make and can be prepared in a jiffy. By making these on Eid, you can give your guests a unique and different taste experience.

You can also make these 20 other sweets-