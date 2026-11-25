Goa's Ros Omelette is an absolute flavour bomb exploding in your mouth and how. Served with pav or bread, this local delicacy needs to be on your ‘how to make it at home’ list.

This is your cue to execute that long-rotten Goa plan with your friends. Forget the beaches, shacks, or even a chilled beer; Goa's famous Ros Omelette is calling your name, and you cannot miss it. But wait, if you are really struggling to make that Goa trip happen, worry not. Today, we teach you how to make the spicy, Goan-style, flavourful Ros Omelette at home.

What Makes Ros Omelette So Special?

Ros Omelette is nothing like your regular omelette. It is filled with savoury flavours. It is a delicious mix of fluffy omelette and a spicy chicken gravy, locally known as 'ros'. This yummy dish is served with bread or pav and topped with flavourful curry. Nothing beats the delightful combination of eggs, chicken and soft bread – an absolute treat for your taste buds!

Unlike a regular omelette, Goa's Ros Omelette is different, because of its spicy curry made from local spices, onions, tomatoes, and tender chicken pieces. Every stall has its own secret recipe. So, here's how you can attempt to make this dish at home.

How To Make VIRAL Ros Omelette?

Step 1: Roast and Grind the Ros Masala

Heat 1 tsp oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and sauté until it turns lightly golden.

Add the grated coconut, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom. Roast everything over low-medium heat for about 4–5 minutes, stirring often, until the coconut turns deep golden brown and smells wonderfully nutty.

Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool completely.

Transfer the roasted mixture to a blender. Add the soaked Kashmiri chillies, garlic, ginger, and ½ cup water. Blend until you get a really smooth paste.

Step 2: Make the roast gravy

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and sauté until soft and translucent.

Add the chopped tomato and turmeric powder. Cook for 2–3 minutes until the tomato softens.

If you're adding chicken or boiled chickpeas, add them now and sauté for 3–4 minutes until the chicken gets a little color.

Add the ground coconut masala to the pan. Rinse out the blender with 1½ to 2 cups of water and pour that in too. The sauce should be fairly thin and pourable, not thick like a curry.

Stir in the tamarind pulp and add salt to taste. Bring everything to a boil, then lower the heat, cover, and let it simmer for 12–15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and you see a little red oil rising to the surface.

Step 3: Make the Fluffy Masala Omelette

Crack 2 eggs into a bowl. Add half the chopped onions, green chillies, coriander, a pinch of turmeric, and some salt. Whisk well until the eggs look light and frothy.

Heat 1 tsp oil or butter in a frying pan over medium heat. Pour in the egg mixture and gently swirl the pan so it spreads evenly.

Cook for 1–2 minutes until the bottom is golden and set. Carefully flip and cook the other side for about 30 seconds. Repeat with the remaining egg mixture to make the second omelette.

Assemble the dish in a slightly shallow plate so the gravy stays put, and enjoy!