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Goa Travel Guide: Arvalem to Braganza - 5 Historic Places to Explore Other Than Forts or Churches
Discover the history of Goa beyond its famous forts and churches with these five historical places, including ancient caves, temples, heritage houses, and many more which depict the cultural heritage of the state.
5 historical spots other than forts and churches
There are numerous historical spots that you can visit in Goa. But if you have had enough of forts and churches, we have got some other ideas for you. These include caves, temples and mansions.
Here are 5 historical spots other than forts and churches.
Arvalem Caves
Timing: 8:15 am - 5 pm
These ancient caves located in North Goa are also called the Pandava Caves. From here, you can learn about the early history of religion and architecture in Goa. You can also visit the Arvalem waterfall and relax amidst the serene and refreshing greenery.
Tambdi Surla Mahadev Temple
Timing: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm
The temple located amidst a dense forest is one of the oldest surviving temples in Goa. It was constructed during the Kadamba period. It also has a temple craved from stone in the 12th century. You can also go for trekking and waterfall visit in the surroundings.
Safa Masjid
Timing: 9 am - 5 pm
Safa Masjid is located in Ponda and helps us understand the Islamic architecture in Goa. The architectural style and the water tank make it a must visit place if you want to learn about some of the lesser known historical places in Goa. You can also visit the spice plantation near the location and try out the local cuisine.
Viceroy’s Arch
Timing: 9 am - 5 pm
Viceroy’s Arch in Old Goa was constructed between 1597 and 1600 by Francisco da Gama. It was used as an entrance for Portuguese governors to enter Old Goa from Mandovi river to the town. It displays a deer emblem taken from Vasco da Gama's coat of arms, along with a statue of St. Catherine on the side that faces the city.
Braganza House
Timing: 10 am - 5 pm
This magnificent mansion in Chandor was built in the 17th century. The house is full of antique furniture, portraits, chandeliers and a beautiful library. There are two wings in the house where the collection of the family is kept. The architecture in the house depicts the influence of the Portuguese era in Goa.
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