There are numerous historical spots that you can visit in Goa. But if you have had enough of forts and churches, we have got some other ideas for you. These include caves, temples and mansions.

Here are 5 historical spots other than forts and churches.

Arvalem Caves

Timing: 8:15 am - 5 pm

These ancient caves located in North Goa are also called the Pandava Caves. From here, you can learn about the early history of religion and architecture in Goa. You can also visit the Arvalem waterfall and relax amidst the serene and refreshing greenery.