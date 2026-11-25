Are your lemons drying up and getting spoilt quickly even when kept in the fridge? Follow these simple and effective kitchen tricks to store lemons fresh and juicy for weeks on end.

In the kitchen, lemons are a necessary item. It is frequently utilised for everything from improving food flavour to creating a variety of drinks. Additionally, even if you store a half-cut lemon in the refrigerator, it will eventually go bad and lose its flavor. So, what is the best way to keep lemons? This is the whole tale of it.

How do you maintain their freshness?

It's crucial to preserve lemons properly in order to prolong their freshness. When lemons are left outside, their moisture content decreases and they dry out. Additionally, there are a few easy strategies to prolong the freshness and juiciness of lemons. Are you aware of what they are?

Store in an airtight container!

Instead of storing lemons directly in the refrigerator, store them in an airtight container. This helps retain the moisture in the lemon and keeps it juicy for longer. If the lemons are still green and soft, you can keep them at room temperature for a while. Once they turn yellow, store them in the refrigerator.

What to do if half a lemon is sliced?

Often, while preparing food, half a lemon is used. Also, the other half goes to waste. If you leave it open, the cut part dries up quickly. Therefore, store the remaining lemon properly. To do this, tightly wrap the cut lemon in plastic wrap and store it in the fridge. Alternatively, it can be stored in a small container with a lid. This prevents the cut lemon from drying out. If used this way, it is best to use the cut lemon within a few days.

Mason jar filled with water

Whole lemons should be fully submerged in fresh water in a clean glass jar, covered with a lid, and chilled. To keep the water fresh, change it every three to four days.

Light Coating of Oil

Whole lemons should be cleaned, dried completely, and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. The peel should be sealed with a small drop of mustard or neutral cooking oil.