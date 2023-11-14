Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Children's Day 2023: 7 wishes, quotes, and messages to your kids

    Nehru strongly believed in the significance of an inclusive educational system. He envisioned a nation's prosperity hinging on the proper development and education of its youth. Nehru's vision emphasized children as the future of the country, considering them the very foundation of society.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    Children's Day, or Bal Diwas is celebrated across India on November 14 to commemorate the birthday of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, affectionately known as Chacha Nehru. The day is dedicated to recognizing his enduring commitment to children and his belief in the transformative power of nurturing young minds.

    The name Chacha Nehru reflects the care he showed towards children. His dedication to their well-being was so profound that November 14 has been chosen to celebrate Children's Day in his honor.

    Children's Day 2023: 7 wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your kids

    1. Wish for Endless Joy:

    Wishing you a day filled with laughter, play, and the sheer joy that only a child's heart knows. Happy Children's Day, my little sunshine! May your life be as bright and cheerful as your smile.

    2. Quote on Imagination:

    "Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up." - Pablo Picasso. On Children's Day, let your imagination soar and your creativity shine. Embrace the artist within you, my dear child.

    3. Message of Encouragement:

    Dear child, you are capable of achieving anything you set your mind to. On Children's Day, I want you to remember that your potential is limitless. Dream big, work hard, and never stop believing in yourself.

    4. Wish for Friendship:

    Happy Children's Day to my best friend! May our days be filled with adventures, secrets, and countless moments of joy. Here's to a friendship that grows with every shared giggle and every comforting hug.

    5. Quote on Learning:

    "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go." - Dr. Seuss. On this Children's Day, embrace the joy of learning and the endless possibilities that knowledge brings.

    6. Message of Love:

    To the light of our home and the joy of our hearts, happy Children's Day! Your laughter is our melody, your curiosity is our inspiration, and your love is our greatest treasure.

    7. Wish for a Bright Future:

    As you celebrate Children's Day, know that you are the promise of a better tomorrow. May your future be as bright as your dreams, and may each step you take lead you closer to a world filled with love, kindness, and endless opportunities.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 8:49 AM IST
