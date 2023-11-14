Children's Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of the occasion

Children's Day 2023: Children's Day falls on the birthday of the first Prime Minister Pandit of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on November 14, hailed as Chacha Nehru. He was fond of children. We glance at date, history and significance of Children's Day, which celebrates the essence of the children in each of us, always being alive and dedicated to children.

The origin of Children's Day can be traced back to the United Nations General Assembly, which recommended that all countries should establish a Universal Children's Day to be celebrated as a day of worldwide fraternity and understanding between children. The idea was to promote the welfare of children around the world.

Children's Day Date:

Children’s Day is the annual celebration in the country that falls on the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on November 14. This year, it is on a Tuesday and coincides with Govardhan Puja or the Annakuta Puja.

Children's Day History:

Children's Day in India is celebrated and marked on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which is on November 14 every year. He was the first Prime Minister of India. Pandit Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru), was known for his affection and love for children. He highlighted the importance of giving love and affection to children, as he believed that the children were future of nation.

The day stands for highlighting the fundamental rights of children. It places emphasis on their needs and voices. It also raises awareness of the need for educating and empowering children constantly to enable them to be better citizens of the country in the coming years. The abundance of love that Chacha Nehru had for children was a well-known fact. It was seen and witnessed in several public events that he participated in.

Children's Day Significance:

It holds immense significance in India. This day, is solely dedicated to children and their rights by aiming to encourage the basic needs of children welfare and nurture fraternity and understanding among them. It is an occasion to advocate for children rights and raise awareness about the importance of ensuring a healthy, happy, and safe childhood.

Pandit Nehru's fondness for children led to the official announcement and creation of his birthday as Children's Day. His commitment to the cause of education and the well-being of children is remembered and celebrated on this day.

Schools and educational institutions in the country organize various activities, cultural programs, and events to celebrate Children's Day. The focus is on creating an environment of joy and learning, making children feel special, and emphasizing the importance of education and overall development.

