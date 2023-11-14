Qatar court rejects India's appeal against death sentence for 8 ex-navy officers, claims report

A Qatar court has reportedly rejected the appeal filed by the Indian government on behalf of eight former Indian Navy officials who were sentenced to death for alleged espionage. The veterans, including decorated officers, worked for a private firm providing services to Qatar's armed forces

The appeal lodged by the Indian government challenging the death sentence of eight former Indian Navy officials has been dismissed by a Qatar court, as reported by television news channel CNN-News18 citing undisclosed sources. Both countries, however, are yet to officially confirm the development. The Indian nationals, employed by Qatari firm Al Dahra company, were apprehended in August of the previous year under suspicion of espionage. Despite the arrest, the specific charges against them were not disclosed by Qatari authorities.

The individuals in question were purportedly sentenced to death on allegations of engaging in espionage for Israel. Insider information suggests that the Indian government intends to pursue another round of appeals, anticipating a response similar to the previous dismissal.

The eight individuals, distinguished officers with command experience in significant Indian naval vessels, were associated with Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services. This private firm delivered training and associated services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies. Despite numerous bail pleas, Qatari authorities repeatedly denied their release, extending their detention.

Among the detainees arrested in August 2022 are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar. They were employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, offering training and services to Qatar's armed forces.

Commander (Retd) Purnendu Tiwari, who served as Al Dahra’s managing director and commanded several warships during his naval tenure, received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2019. This prestigious honour, bestowed upon overseas Indians, was a recognition of his efforts in enhancing India's global reputation, as stated by the Indian Embassy in Doha.

The specific charges against these individuals, who endured extended periods of solitary confinement, have not been disclosed by Qatari and Indian authorities.