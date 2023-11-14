Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    2 days after Diwali, Delhi's air quality returns to 'severe' category; check details

    According to a data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI, which had slipped to "very poor" on Diwali day due to the amalgamation of firecracker smoke and north India's stubble burning, has now further deteriorated.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    Amidst post-Diwali celebrations, Delhi on Tuesday (November 14) grappled with a harsh reality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged back into the "severe" category, erasing the temporary reprieve brought by recent rainfall. The aftermath of bursting firecrackers during Diwali festivities added the pollution woes, covering the capital in a thick smog that hampered visibility and increased respiratory challenges for residents.

    According to a data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI, which had slipped to "very poor" on Diwali day due to the amalgamation of firecracker smoke and north India's stubble burning, has now further deteriorated.

    At 6 AM, RK Puram recorded an AQI of 417, while Punjabi Bagh stood at 410. The air quality index in ITO was marked at 430, and Jahangirpuri registered 428.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is deemed "good," but the recent readings surpassed that, marking severe levels. Notably, real-time air monitoring platforms indicated some areas exceeding 500, with Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, and Karol Bagh recording extremely high AQI levels of 910, 959, and 779, respectively, around 6 AM.

    Despite a 24-hour average AQI of 358 (very poor) on Monday, the morning aftermath of Diwali presented a grim picture, with some locations reaching AQI levels as high as 900. Last year's Diwali saw an AQI of 312, while this year's reading highlights the ongoing struggle with air quality challenges in Delhi.

    The annual deterioration is a result of factors like vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and crop residue burning, exacerbated by winter conditions trapping pollutants.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 8:24 AM IST
