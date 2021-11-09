  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhath Puja 2021: Know the beliefs behind festival; read here

    Chhath Puja is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated largely in the Northern parts of the country, especially Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Read further to know the significance of this important festival.

    Chhath Puja 2021: Know the beliefs behind festival; read here drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 8:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Celebrated for the course of four days across India, especially in the Hindi belt, Chhath Puja begins on the sixth day of ‘Kartika’ month of the ‘Vikram Samvat’ – the Hindu Calendar. The festival which is also celebrated in Nepal is celebrated to worship the God of Sun, ‘Surya Dev’, and his wife ‘Usha’, thanking them for the life on earth and also to seek their blessings.

    So how is the festival celebrated? During the festival, devotees keep fast for the God, as well as offer their prayers to 'Surya Dev' at the time of sunrise and sunset. People also take holy baths in a river. Chhath Puja is celebrated twice a year – once after the festival of Holi, and the other in the ‘Kartika’ month. However, the Chhath that falls in the month of ‘Kartika’ has more importance over the one after ‘Holi’, and is widely followed.

    ALSO READ: chhath-puja-bhojpuri-actress-trisha-kar-madhu-trolled-for-performing-ritual-check-out-r2b5gk

    Interestingly, beliefs suggest that Chhath has significance with both – Mahabharata and Ramayana. It is believed that upon Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya, he and Goddess Sita kept a fast in honour of ‘Surya Dev’ which they broke after sunset. With this belief, even today devotees observe fasts during Chhath Puja and break it with the setting of the sun.

    ALSO READ: chhath-puja-2021-top-5-famous-songs-you-must-include-in-your-playlist-scj-r29fr4

    Another ritual that is part of the Chhath Puja celebration is offering payers to the sun while standing in the water. This tradition comes from the epic of Mahabharata. ‘Karna’, the son of ‘Surya Dev’ and ‘Kunti’ used to offer his prayers to ‘Surya Dev’ while standing in the water. Therefore, this too has gone down as one of the rituals. However, there is one more belief that comes from Mahabharata. Many say that ‘Draupadi’ and her five husbands – the ‘Pandavas’ also performed a similar ritual to get their kingdom back. And thus, people follow it religiously even today.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 8:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nike to sell virtual footwear clothes accessories as it plans to set foot in metaverse gcw

    Nike to sell virtual footwear, clothes, accessories as it plans to set foot in metaverse

    Video Icon
    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey-vpn

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey

    Video Icon
    Bhai Dooj 2021: Date, time, significance and recipes for celebration

    Bhai Dooj 2021: Date, time, significance and recipes for celebration

    Video Icon
    Relationship advise for girls: Here are 5 signs that he is not serious about you SCJ

    Relationship advise for girls: Here are 5 signs that he is not serious about you

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2021: Top 7 gadgets to gift this festive season under Rs 2000 RCB

    Diwali 2021: Top 7 gadgets to gift this festive season under Rs 2000

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Lucknow Rakesh Tikait to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat on Nov 22 protest to be intensified gcw

    Lucknow: Rakesh Tikait to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat on Nov 22, protest to be intensified

    Video Icon
    Poonam Pandey controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping and more SCJ

    Poonam Pandey controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping and more

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Virat Kohli skips T20Is, Harshal Patel earns maiden national call-up-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Virat Kohli skips T20Is; Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer earn maiden call-ups

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss contestant Shrishty Rode fractures her leg [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Bigg Boss contestant Shrishty Rode fractures her leg [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    Protesting farmers to march to Parliament on November 29 gcw

    Farmers to take out tractor rally to Parliament on November 29

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon