    Chhath Puja 2021: Top 5 famous songs you must include in your playlist

    Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival that is majorly celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Check out the list of folk songs that you must listen to during the festival to make your day special.

    Chhath Puja 2021: Top 5 famous songs you must include in your playlist
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 9:15 PM IST
    Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in the north of India. Popular states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand celebrate the festival with a lot of pomp and glory. The festival begins with Nahai Khai ritual puja and ends with Suryodaya Arga. Surya aka sun, is considered the god of energy and life force. The planet is worshipped during the festival of Chhath puja to ensure well-being, prosperity, and progress. 

    During the puja rituals, women do nirjala fast for 36 hours and seek the blessings of the elders. Fasting begins on Panchami and ends with Parana of Saptami.  Usha Arga is dedicated to Lord Surya. The puja is incomplete without the folk songs.

    Kabahun Naa Chhooti Chhath:

    The song has been crooned by popular singer Alka Yagnik. The song features  Kranti Prakash Jha and Kristine Zedek. The song talks about the importance of Chhath puja ritual. You need to listen to this song while performing puja.

    Uga Hai Suraj Dev:

    The song has been crooned by Anuradha Podwal and talks about the importance of Chhath Puja. The lyrics have been penned by Vinay Bihari. This song is one of the most played tracks during the festival.  You need to listen to this song while you fast and complete other puja rituals.

    Uthau Sooraj Bhaile Bihaan:

    This beautiful song has been sung by Sharda and is one of the most beautiful songs. The lyrics of the song talk in detail about the Chhath Puja rituals.

    Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

    Chhath puja is totally incomplete without the song Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya, which has been sung by Sharda Sinha. The song will surely give you goosebumps and make you realise the importance of the pious festival. 

    Kelwa Ke Paat Par

    The song is about a devotee doing Chhath puja vrat and praying to the sun god.

     

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 9:15 PM IST
