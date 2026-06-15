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Monsoon Balcony Gardening: 5 Common Mistakes That Could Harm Your Plants This Rainy Season
Excess rain can damage balcony plants through overwatering, poor drainage and fungal growth. Avoid these five common monsoon gardening mistakes to keep your plants healthy, vibrant and flourishing all season.
Avoid Overwatering During Monsoon
Rain already provides ample moisture for most plants. Adding extra water can lead to root rot and unhealthy growth.
Ensure Proper Drainage in Pots
Waterlogged containers can suffocate roots and encourage disease. Always check that excess rainwater can drain away easily.
Watch Out for Fungal Infections
The rainy season creates ideal conditions for fungus and mold. Regular inspection helps prevent infections from spreading to healthy plants.
Protect Delicate Plants from Heavy Rain
Not all plants can withstand continuous downpours. Move sensitive varieties to sheltered spots during intense rainfall.
Improve Air Circulation Around Plants
Crowded plants trap moisture and increase the risk of pests and diseases. Proper spacing helps leaves dry faster and stay healthier.
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