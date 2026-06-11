Which vegetables grow the fastest during the monsoon? What can you plant for a good harvest with minimum effort? Do bhindi and tomatoes really thrive in the rainy season? We've got the answers for you.

The rainy season is a dream come true for anyone who loves gardening. The soil stays moist, and plants just seem to shoot up. If you're into kitchen gardening, this is the perfect time to get a great harvest with very little effort. Here are five vegetables you can easily plant in your kitchen garden this monsoon.

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Bhindi Plant

Bhindi is one of the easiest vegetables to grow during the monsoon. It doesn't demand a lot of care. As long as it gets enough water, it grows really fast. If you plant bhindi in June, you'll be enjoying fresh, homegrown bhindi in just a few weeks.

Bottle Gourd Vine

If you're looking to plant a vegetable this rainy season, lauki is a great choice. You can let its vine climb up a wall or use bamboo for support. You can get a good harvest of lauki even if you grow it on your terrace or balcony.

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Plant Chillies in the Rain

Chilli plants grow very well in the monsoon. Once the plant establishes itself, you'll have a steady supply of fresh chillies right at home. Just remember to add some manure to the pot and make sure there's no waterlogging.

Coriander Plant

You can easily grow coriander even if you have very little space. To grow fresh, leafy coriander, all you need to do is split the seeds and sow them in the soil. It's incredibly easy to grow.

Tomato Plant

Tomato plants also show great growth during the monsoon. If you ensure there's proper water drainage, your tomato plants will be loaded with fruit. It's an excellent option for your kitchen garden.

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