    Bengaluru bikers to embark on journey across 11 states, promoting ‘No plastic’ travel

    Three bikers from Bengaluru, Goutham Naidu, Varun, and Madhu, are embarking on an 11-state, 6000 km journey to Sikkim to promote responsible travel and combat plastic pollution. They'll document their eco-friendly expedition on YouTube, hoping to raise awareness and inspire others to protect the environment while exploring diverse cultures.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

    Three young bikers from Bengaluru are embarking on an 11-state journey to Sikkim to promote responsible travel and raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution. The bikers -- Goutham Naidu, Varun, and Madhu - are determined to cover 6000 km without carrying any plastic throughout their 19-day adventure.

    Their journey will begin on August 5, starting from Bengaluru and passing through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. They plan to document their entire expedition on their YouTube channel, showcasing the rich culture and lifestyle of the places they visit.

    24th Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 25 women are on a 1000 km bike ride from Delhi to Drass

    Goutham Naidu, a Bengaluru techie, along with his friends Varun, the owner of Davangere Benne dosa hotel, and Madhu, who works in the pharmaceutical industry, have taken up this initiative to address the issue of travellers misusing exuberant destinations by littering and causing disruptions in the natural habitats.

    The bikers are determined to use eco-friendly items throughout their journey to set an example for responsible travelling. They hope that their YouTube channel will spread the message of environmental consciousness among the public.

    Why Sadhguru rode this super-cool BMW bike for Save Soil journey

    The trip will commence with a Pooja at Sri Panchamukhi Ganapathi Temple in Mahalakshmi Layout on August 4, and the journey will be inaugurated by the MLA of Mahalakshmi Layout, Keshava Murthy.

    Through their exciting bike journey and exploration of different states, these youngsters aim to inspire others to be mindful travellers and protect the environment.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
