Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Benefits of 'power pumping', everything you need to know about it as a new mother

    Power pumping can help the mother pump more frequently so that her body increases the milk supply naturally, especially when they have difficulty breastfeeding naturally. It can be beneficial for different reasons. Read on to find out more.

    Benefits of 'power pumping', everything you need to know about it as a new mother sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    The length of the power-pumping session depends on the mother’s body. According to experts, some women may see results with 1-hour sessions, while others can take 2 hours of the day or a week to see an increase in supply. Breastfeeding can be difficult for any new mother, especially if her baby is given breast milk and she cannot produce as much milk as she would like. This is where power pumping comes in. It is believed that power pumping can help in producing similar results as it can help the mother pump more milk frequently so that her body increases the milk supply naturally.

    ALSO READ: 5 beauty skin ice cubes you can use for a healthy and glowing skin
    The technique of breast pumping depends on your body, and there are no rules to it. Doing it without breaks can lead to nipple pain or Brest sourness. Some women experience great results with 1-hour sessions. You will have to follow a schedule for at least one week. According to experts, some other ways to increase breast milk production are that many nutritious foods can be added to your diet, such as garlic, ginger, fenugreek, papaya, chickpeas, fennel etc.
    You should also look for factors affecting milk production, like emotional or physical conditions. According to some experts, you can also try introducing lifestyle changes like avoiding or limiting alcohol and smoking, regularly exercising regularly, and eating a balanced diet. Many mothers also depend on prescribed medications or supplements to increase their breast milk supply, but power pumping is always best recommended for better and faster results. It is also less risky than medications that can come with side effects such as nausea, sleep problems, headaches and relentlessness, and can also lead to health complications. 

    ALSO READ: 5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cavities can be painful, here are 5 tips you can follow to avoid them sur

    Cavities can be painful, here are 5 tips you can follow to avoid them

    Health benefits of performing Surya namaskar regularly sur

    Health benefits of performing Surya namaskar regularly

    Daily Horoscope for November 11 2022 Taurus Cancer Libra Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 11, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for November 11 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 11, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    How to deal with an intimidating person? Find out here sur

    How to deal with an intimidating person? Find out here

    Recent Stories

    Election Commission records seizure of Rs 50 cr in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 71 cr in Gujarat; check details AJR

    Election Commission records seizure of Rs 50 cr in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 71 cr in Gujarat; check details

    SC releases Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Nalini Sriharan, R P Ravichandran

    SC releases Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Nalini Sriharan, R P Ravichandran

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp joke factory rolling-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India's humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp's joke factory rolling

    Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit Report gcw

    Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit: Report

    MCD Elections 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches '10 guarantees'; know here - adt

    MCD Elections 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches '10 guarantees'; know here

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon