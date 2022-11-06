Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner

    It is natural for many to not feel confident enough or be self-conscious in bed. Even though with their partners, sometimes people cannot be comfortable in their bedroom. However, there are ways in which you can overcome it; enlisted below are five of them.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    We are often told that to not think too much about it and rather live in the moment when during intercourse with our partners. But when you are naked in front of your partner, you tend to get self-conscious and also a little underconfident. While we should always be happy and proud of the body we have, the insecurities regarding our bodies do come to us naturally. And when they do, it leaves an impact on the enjoyment in the bedroom. However, there are ways in which you can feel confident; here are five such ways:

    Pay attention to your sensations: While you are in the act, instead of thinking about how you look or whether you will have an orgasm or not, think along the lines of what you are feeling in the moment. Think about the sensations you are having because of your partner’s touch. These thoughts will help you put the focus away from self-consciousness.

    ALSO READ: 5 reasons why long-distance relationship is beneficial

    Tell your partner what you want or like: Communication is the best key! Letting your partner know how are feeling, how their touch makes you feel, or simply complimenting them, will take you a long way.

    Take charge: Yes, you read that right. One of the best ways to let go of self-consciousness is when you start taking the charge. Try having a sexual alter ego and go bold with your moves, and see how it surprises (and excites) your partner.

    ALSO READ: 5 ways to add spice to your long-distance relationship

    Do things that you’re comfortable it: Things that make you feel comfortable about your body -- such as wearing an oversized t-shirt or a sweater, are what you must do. If you will try to do something or wear something that makes you feel uncomfortable, you will continue to be self-conscious.

    Make eye contact with your partner: When you look straight into your partner’s eyes, it not only makes you come off as bold but also lets you feel utterly confident about yourself. At the same time, it will also drift your focus from yourself.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
