    Believe it or not! Vada Pav among top 20 best sandwiches in the world; check out its rank

    Vada pav, the popular Indian street food, was among the top 20 on a list of the Best Sandwiches in the World, released by Taste Atlas. Today, this snack is enjoyed everywhere, from street stalls to fine-dining restaurants.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    When discussing street cuisine in Mumbai, one cannot overlook the renowned vada pav. This delicious dish has grown in popularity both domestically and overseas over time. It consists of a soft bread bun called a pav that is encased in a flavorful deep-fried vada (made of spicy potatoes covered in a besan batter). It is frequently served with chutneys of various sorts and dried garlic.

    Thanks to a list published by the well-known culinary and travel guide TasteAtlas, the simple vada pav has recently gained international fame. According to the guide's most recent rankings as of March 2024, vada pav was placed 19th out of some of the "Best Sandwiches In The World" on the list.

    According to TasteAtlas, "A street vendor named Ashok Vaidya is said to have originated this iconic street food near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s.He considered ways to satisfy the famished employees and came to the conclusion that the perfect cuisine would be inexpensive, readily transportable, and simple to make."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    This is the origin of the delectable vada pav. These days, one can find this snack everywhere—from upscale eating establishments to street vendors. It now serves as a unique cultural emblem.

    Shawarma, Tombik Doner, and banh mi topped the list. There were no additional Indian specialties offered.

    Prior to this, an Indian beverage garnered media attention by ranking second on a Taste Atlas list. One of the world's Top 10 Best-Rated Coffees was filter coffee, the well-known South Indian beverage. It was surpassed by Cafe Cubano. Click here to read the entire story.

