A video is going viral showing a baby elephant's super cute reaction to a birthday surprise. Staff at a sanctuary prepared a fruit buffet, and the little one's clever way of approaching it is winning everyone's hearts online.

Everyone knows elephants are super strong, but they are also incredibly smart and emotional. A new viral video is the perfect proof of this. The video has won over millions of people online, who are all praising the little elephant's intelligence and adorable behaviour. So, what did this tiny elephant do?

At an elephant sanctuary, the staff prepared a special birthday buffet for a baby elephant. They decorated a table with all sorts of fresh fruits. But when the little one saw it, it didn't run straight to the table. Instead, it did something totally unexpected. The elephant turned its back and acted as if it was waiting, just so the surprise wouldn't be spoiled. This cute moment brought a smile to everyone's face.

After a little while, the baby elephant started walking backward towards the table. Once it got close, it turned around, saw the treats, and happily started eating them with its trunk. The birthday buffet had fresh watermelons, mangoes, bananas, and other tasty treats prepared by its caretakers. It was all a big surprise for the little one, and it seems the elephant didn't want to ruin the fun. As it enjoyed its fruit feast, you can hear the staff singing "Happy Birthday to You" in the background. This heartwarming video is now going viral on social media, beautifully showing the sweet bond between the elephant and its caretakers.

Elephants are famous for their amazing memory, their ability to understand emotions, and the deep connections they form with humans. This video is another beautiful example of that. People who watched the video left loving comments. One person wrote, "I've never seen such a smart elephant." Another said, "This cute act just melted my heart." Many others commented, "Happy Birthday, cutie!" to show their love.