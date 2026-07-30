Contact lenses offer a lot of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Natural Vision: Lenses sit directly on your cornea, giving you a more natural and wider field of view (peripheral vision). No frames get in the way. Sports and Fitness: They are great for sports and workouts. You don't have to worry about your glasses falling off or breaking. No Weather Issues: Lenses don't get affected by the weather. You won't have issues like fogging up in the rain or while having a hot drink, which happens with glasses.

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