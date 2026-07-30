Eye Health: Wearing Glasses or Lenses? Know What’s Better for You!
Both glasses and contact lenses help fix vision problems. But when it comes to long-term eye health, which one is the better choice? Let's check out the pros, the maintenance involved, and how you can use both smartly.
The Benefits of Glasses:
The Benefits of Contact Lenses:
Contact lenses offer a lot of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Natural Vision: Lenses sit directly on your cornea, giving you a more natural and wider field of view (peripheral vision). No frames get in the way. Sports and Fitness: They are great for sports and workouts. You don't have to worry about your glasses falling off or breaking. No Weather Issues: Lenses don't get affected by the weather. You won't have issues like fogging up in the rain or while having a hot drink, which happens with glasses.
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Contact Lens Care Needs Attention:
You need to be careful and follow some key precautions when using contact lenses. Dry Eyes: Wearing lenses for too long can reduce oxygen supply to your cornea, which might lead to Dry Eyes. Infection Risk: You risk serious eye infections like Keratitis if you handle lenses with unwashed hands or don't change the solution regularly. Avoid Sleeping in Them: You should never sleep with your lenses in, unless they are specifically prescribed by a doctor for overnight use.
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Using Both Correctly is the Best Way:
Important Points to Remember:
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