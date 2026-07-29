A cow worth around Rs 20,000 was allegedly stolen from Vaibhav Nagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows three men lifting the cow into a car and has gone viral, prompting a police investigation.

A cow worth around Rs 20,000 was allegedly stolen from Vaibhav Nagar in the Pimpri Gaon area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city in the early hours of Monday. The incident's CCTV footage is currently trending on social media.

The theft occurred on July 28 at about 1.45 a.m. Three unnamed men are seen entering the location, lifting the cow, and loading it into a car before running away from the scene in the widely shared footage.

Locals are worried about the occurrence and have asked the police to increase nighttime patrols and find the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Pimpri Police have filed a case against three unnamed individuals under the applicable provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in response to a complaint.

In order to identify the perpetrators and locate the car used in the crime, police authorities said they have started an investigation and are looking through CCTV video from the neighbourhood and surrounding regions. Additionally, efforts are being made to confirm whether the accused were connected to similar occurrences that have been recorded abroad.

The reason for the heist has not yet been determined. Investigators are looking into every possibility, including whether the animal was taken for illicit transportation, sale, or killing. Citizens have been urged by police to come forward with any information that might be utilised to track down the stolen cow or identify the culprits.

Additional research is being conducted.