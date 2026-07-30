Planning a Kashmir Trip? Here's What Tourists Really Think About Heaven on Earth
Mughal Emperor Jahangir famously called it 'heaven on earth', but what is Kashmir really like today? Tourists share their unforgettable experiences, from peaceful shikara rides on Srinagar's Dal Lake to the amazing hospitality of the local people.
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If there is a heaven on earth, it is this!
Mughal Emperor Jahangir once said, "If there is a heaven on earth, it is this... it is this... it is this." Srinagar continues to be a magnet for tourists. People who visit say the real Kashmir—a place of peace, love, and incredible beauty—is very different from the negative stories you sometimes hear.
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Kashmir attracts tourists from all over!
Taking a ride on Dal Lake, the soul of Srinagar, early in the morning feels almost like meditation. The sun's first golden rays break through the mist and reflect on the calm water, a sight that will leave you spellbound. These wooden 'shikara' boats, decked out with colourful fabrics and cushions, are a highlight of any Kashmir trip.
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Real experiences that shatter rumours!
You can just float on the lake's gentle waters and admire the majestic, snow-covered Pir Panjal mountains all around you. It's an unbeatable feeling. The lake is also alive with activity, from the early morning floating vegetable and flower market to the traditional 'houseboats' that add to its unique charm.
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Dal Lake and Kahwa Tea: Srinagar's floating world!
Many tourists, like Vivek Singh from Uttar Pradesh, are happy to share their experiences. He says that what you see in Kashmir is completely different and much more beautiful than what the news channels often show.
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An unmissable experience: A dream trip on Kashmir's Dal Lake!
The local culture, known as 'Kashmiriyat', is all about hospitality and warmth. Local people don't just see tourists as customers; they treat you like a guest in their own home. Many visitors say Kashmir is a very safe place for families, women, and children, where you can walk around freely even at night.
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The heart-warming Kashmiri people and the beauty of Srinagar
Kashmir's charm isn't just its scenery; it's also in its unique culture and food. Imagine sipping a hot cup of traditional 'Kahwa'—a tea with saffron, cardamom, and almonds—on a shikara during a cool morning. Tourists also love trying on the local 'Pheran' dress for some memorable photos.
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Misty mornings and Shikara rides: Dal Lake's enchanting dawn!
If you want to see nature's beauty and human kindness all in one place, Kashmir is it. As many say, "to not visit Kashmir is to miss out on one of life's greatest experiences." So, leave the rumours behind. A morning on Dal Lake in a shikara will give you a precious memory you'll cherish forever.
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