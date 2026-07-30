1 7 Image Credit : Asianet News

If there is a heaven on earth, it is this!

Mughal Emperor Jahangir once said, "If there is a heaven on earth, it is this... it is this... it is this." Srinagar continues to be a magnet for tourists. People who visit say the real Kashmir—a place of peace, love, and incredible beauty—is very different from the negative stories you sometimes hear.