Daily Horoscope for August 26, 2022: Good day for Gemini, be careful Libra, Capricorn & more

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for August 26, 2022. Read on and share with your friends.

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 26 2022 gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says:     This time is to be spent peacefully. Whatever plan you have made regarding your daily routine, seriously implement it. Activities related to purchase or sale of property
    should be avoided for the future. If any investment related planning is going on at this time then the time is not favourable. Damage can also happen. Without any reason, there will be a feeling of disappointment in the mind. Spend some time in the company of positive people.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says:     Maintain a positive home environment with your confidence and competence. Your faith in your karma will fuel your destiny. In case of any difficulty, you can get proper
    support and advice from any person. Due to the health of a close relative, the mind may be a little depressed. A friend may have to help financially. Don't let a dispute arise over any small matter in the house. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet. Do not be careless if you have any kind of problem related to stomach.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says:     Your deliberate decision making and trying to complete most of the work yourself will give you success. The stuck rupees can be recovered. In case of difficulty, an elder's advice will prove helpful. Sometimes a negative thought comes in your mind and you can deviate from your goal. At this time children can also get distracted from studies. Do not take interest in illegal activities. One may face more competition in the field of work. Relationship between husband and wife can be sweet. Health will be good.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says:     There is a need to have more patience and restraint at this time. Understanding everything deeply and implementing it will be your specialty. Getting good news from a close relative will create a happy atmosphere in the house. Someone's negative words can discourage you. Keep your spirits up. Focus on the needs of your home-family without wasting time in wrong activities. Spend some time with elders. Business activities require some important decision making.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says:     In the opposite situation, you will find a solution through your efficiency. Also, you will feel relieved and relaxed by getting a solution to any problem that has been going
    on for some time. Relationship with close relatives and friends will be close. This is not the right time to start your plans. Take care that negative thoughts do not arise. Students need to work harder in their study related activities. Activities in business will remain closed. There may be some concern about the health of the spouse. Health will be good.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says:     Do every task in a planned manner, surely you can get success. There will also be support from father or someone similar to father. The mind can also be happy by getting
    good news related to chirping of children at home. Don't let old negative things prevail in family happiness. Also spend some time in spiritual and religious activities. It will bring positivity in thoughts. From business point of view the time will be normal. There may be disagreement regarding any problem at home.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says:     Work will be more but do the work according to your ability. Getting some good news will make you feel very emotionally empowered. Your personality can also be
    refined. The relationship with siblings may get bad due to some reason. Control your ego and anger. It will not be appropriate to take any important decision at this time. Focus only on current activities. Family atmosphere can be pleasant and harmonious. Be careful about diet.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says:     Finding a solution to any long-standing concern will bring relief. Also discuss investment related activities with family members. Youngsters can also find success in career interviews. Start your plans thoroughly. Difficulties may arise in haste. Sometimes negativity can dominate your thoughts. Try to remove this defect of yours through self- observation. Business conditions may be slightly favourable. Do not let any outsider interfere in your home and family.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says:     Spend some time in creative and interesting activities to stay positive. It will give you mental peace and make you feel relaxed. Time will also be spent in household
    maintenance activities. Control unnecessary expenditure. At this time the economic situation may be a bit slow. Today there will be confusion to start your plans. Don't ignore opponents' movements. If you have started any new work in business, then it will be right to be patient for now. There may be some disagreement between husband and wife regarding the arrangement of the house.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says:     Give your due support to any social service organization today. This will give you spiritual peace. Your personality and work style will improve. Youths will also get proper
    results according to their hard work. Don't let any kind of misunderstanding arise in the relationship. It is worth spending time wisely and peacefully. Instead of wasting time on wrong activities, put your energy into positive activities. There is a need to discuss business related activities.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says:     Taking lessons from the last few failures; you will try to improve your work. At the same time, trying to resolve differences in relationships will be successful. Students will
    be fully focused in interview or career related exam preparation. Don't overburden yourself with work. Also pay attention to your personal tasks at this time. Getting family acceptance of love relationships can keep the mind happy. Your positive outlook will increase your efficiency.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says:     The work you were trying to do for the last few days, today there may be some hope related to it. Resolving differences with a close relative will improve relations and regain your lost reputation. Maintain harmony in income and expenditure. It would be better if you avoid plans related to area in business at present. You will not be able to spend more time at home and family due to overwork. Migraines and headaches will be bothering you.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
