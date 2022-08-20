Daily Horoscope for August 20, 2022: Gemini, Aries to have good day; Virgo, Libra be careful

Aries:

Ganesha says: You have been trying to do the work for a long time; today you will get a favourable result. There will also be interest in spiritual activities. You will consider making some changes in your daily routine. Avoid doing risky activities. Due to this you may get into problems related to finance. Do not discuss your activities and plans with anyone. There will be some success in business and there may be decent success in it. Time will be spent in entertainment with spouse and family members. Your regular routine and diet will keep you healthy.

Taurus:

Ganesha says: Try to start your plans, you will surely get success. You will have a special role in removing the ongoing rift with relatives. Don't waste time in wrong movement. The cost will be higher but don't panic. This expense will prove to be a challenge for you. Do not take any kind of threat for your wish fulfilment. There will be some challenges in business but you will be able to face them. There will be proper harmony between married life and family members. You will be troubled by problems related to disease.

Gemini:

Ganesha says: You may get an invitation to attend a function and socializing with people will give you pleasure. There will be positive discussions regarding disputes related to land. In

the second half of the day, the situation may be slightly reversed. One may have to face difficulties to get a solution from sudden problems. Today there may be some important success with the help of a friend in the field of work. The family environment can be comfortable. Protect yourself against pollution and current environment.

Cancer:

Ganesha says: Today will be a very pleasant day. Consult an expert on any type of legal dispute, you can surely get success. There is a possibility of improvement in economic condition. There will be some deficiency in strong will with no reasons. Don't be afraid of your responsibilities. You will feel lonely at this time. Face situations instead of running away from them. From business point of view, the time will be somewhat normal. There may be mild family discord due to lack of proper time at home. Headache can occur due to stress.

Leo:

Ganesha says: You will get some good news related to the family. You will also get blessings and grace of elders. The government problem which has been going on for some time now

can be solved peacefully today. It is necessary to overcome weakness instead of emotionality. Otherwise someone can take advantage of you. Obey traffic rules. Do not disclose your business related matters to anyone. Due to some other person there may be dispute in husband-wife relationship. Due to hard work, you will be careless towards your

health.

Virgo:

Ganesha says: You may face some challenges today. Status and circumstances will gradually turn in your favour. The time is favourable to give fruition to your plans which have been

going on for some time now. There will be trouble related to money but the problem will be solved by a close friend. There may be some trouble in the mind regarding the future. There

will also be concern about the health of a member of the family. Proper cooperation of employees can be maintained over the work area. Proper harmony can be maintained in married life. Health can be excellent.

Libra:

Ganesha says: Your advice will be given special importance in any work related to the society. You will perform your duties and tasks with full responsibility. The time is favourable to retrieve the old rupees that are stuck. Don't be ignorant of the activities of your competitors so don't get into anyone's talk. Drive with caution. Widen your business contacts more at this time. The ongoing differences between family members will be resolved. Health may deteriorate suddenly.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says: Students and youths will try hard for their own projects and will be successful. You will get victory in legal matters. They will breathe a sigh of relief as the obstacles related

to family arrangements are removed. Check any papers properly before signing them. Rupees will come, but the cost will also remain. Save your important things. Obstacles related to business or career will be removed. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. Health will be fine.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says: You will fulfil your responsibilities properly on every walk of life. Good time will also be spent in your interests and studies. Few close people can betray you. Anxiety and trouble can arise for no reason. Avoid new investments for now. Trusting everyone may turn out to be your mistake. You will be successful in achieving the goal with full mindedness amidst all the obstacles in the field of work. You will not be able to pay much attention to home and family due to too much work. Excessive running and hard work will affect your health.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says: Any long standing family worries will be removed. With hard work and effort you will turn even adverse situations in your favour. Doing things related to finance will keep you energized and motivated. Few opponents will create some negative situations towards you but you will be able to solve them. Do not do inappropriate or double number work. Business activities may be more today. Your spouse and family members will have full support in your difficulties. Due to overwork, headache may persist.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says: Family needs and activities related to home area will also be planned. You will be able to handle family responsibilities properly despite being busy with your work. The

relationship will be sweet again as differences between relatives and friends will be removed. Due to this difference, the students may face some difficulties in their studies. Take plans related to money in business seriously. The atmosphere of the house will be harmonious. Health may be a little weak.

Pisces:

Ganesha says: You will get some good news through mobile, email. During this time there will be contact with big people. Courage and adventure will also increase. It is also possible

to purchase a new item for the house. Be careful in political matters. Do not take interest in activities like stock market, investment etc. at this time. Your money can get stuck somewhere. Getting any bad news can reduce your efficiency. Your payment can be stopped by a business party. Keep an eye on children's company and activities. You will be interested in spiritual and religious activities.