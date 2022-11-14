Sugarcane juice can be 'food' for good skin and hair; here's how

One of the most refreshing drinks, sugarcane juice has multiple health benefits. From easing digestive system to boosting energy and enhancing liver function, this 100% natural juice is beneficial in more than one way. But did you know that 'Ganne Ka Ras', which is rich in iron, carbohydrates, zinc and many other nutrients, has some magical advantages for skin and hair too? Continue reading to know more about it.

A glass of fresh sugarcane juice with some ice is one of the best refreshing drinks. It hydrates, energises and cools down your body. Sugarcane juice is not only delicious and sweet, but it also has many beauty and benefits. The juice is rich in carbohydrates, proteins, minerals, potassium, iron, zinc and vitamins and can do much more than quench your thirst. Sugarcane juice has many benefits not only limited to your health but also your hair and skin. Here are the six benefits of drinking sugarcane juice for skin and hair.

ALSO READ: World Diabetes Day 2022: Exercise to not eating junk food; here are some tips that diabetic patients should follow

Cures Acne: Acne can be treated with the help of drinking sugarcane juice. This is because of the presence of alpha-hydroxy acids in sugarcane juice, such as glycolic acid, which help in cell turnover. Alpha-hydroxy acids exfoliate our skin and prevent the accumulation of grime in our skin pores, which can lead to acne.

Prevents premature ageing: Sugarcane has many nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, amino acids and polyphenols, which have antioxidant properties. Sugarcane juice can help delay ageing by keeping our skin soft and reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

Hydrates the skin: Sugarcane juice can work wonders for people with dehydrated skin. It has excellent hydrating properties, which can replenish the lost moisture in your skin and keep it soft. Sugarcane juice also has high minerals and vitamins, which can nourish the skin from the inside out.

Boosts hair growth: Sugarcane juice contains vitamins B12, A, and C and minerals such as zinc, calcium, manganese, and potassium. These nutrients work together to nourish our hair follicles, rejuvenate them and help in healthy hair growth.

Treats dry scalp: Sugarcane juice’s moisturising and hydrating properties can be an excellent treatment for a dry scalp. When applied to the scalp, it helps nourish and rehydrate it with the essential nutrients in sugarcane juice. The glycolic acid helps in the removal of scalp buildup and also helps in maintaining a healthy scalp.

A natural hair conditioner: Sugarcane juice is considered one of the best natural hair conditioners for its high moisture content. Drinking sugarcane juice can add shine and softness to the hair.

ALSO READ: Prevent diabetes; it is never too late to start