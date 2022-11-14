World Diabetes Day 2022: Exercise to not eating junk food; here are some tips that diabetic patients should fo

World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14 to spread awareness about this disease and the preventive measures we can take. Here are some lifestyle changes diabatic patience should follow.

WORLD DIABETES DAY: There are over 70 million cases reported yearly, and India is considered the world’s diabetes capital. One of the main reasons for the increase in the number of people who have diabetes is the lack of awareness of diabetes in the country. For this reason, World Diabetes Day, on November 14, is celebrated to bring awareness about the disease and suggest preventive measures. As we all know, diabetes is a complex disease, and to defeat the disease, we need patience, time and discipline. So here are eight practical lifestyle tips that all people with diabetes must follow:

ALSO READ: 8 myths about diabetes debunked

No smoking: It would be best to quit smoking, as it can be more harmful among diabetic patients. Smoking can cause blood vessel narrowing, which can reduce proper blood circulation in our bodies.

More exercise: You must always keep track of your exercise habits. It is important to take detailed notes on your exercise and make any necessary changes based on the data you have collected.

No fast food: You should eliminate fast food from your diet as much as possible. Avoid eating food from outside and consuming additional sugar, salt, and calories. It is best to eat homemade food as it can help you stay healthy.

Less salt and sugar: Cooking food at home with light ingredients and less sugar and salt is recommended. This can help keep track of your diabetes and can also help you maintain it.

Vision check: Diabetes can have a negative impact on your vision, and blindness is a severe threat. So it becomes essential to get your vision checked regularly and keep track of it on a regular basis.

Consume vegetables and fruits: Eating vegetables and fruits as much as possible can also help. By trying new vegetables and fruits, you can maintain your blood sugar and see if there are any changes in your body.

Fibre consumption: It would be best if you increased your fibre consumption. Fibre is essential for diabetic patients as it helps the digestive process. If you consume fibre, it can also help in keeping your blood sugar levels and cholesterol around healthy benchmarks.

Small meals: Instead of eating two or three large meals daily, eat several small meals throughout the day. This stimulates your body’s digestive processes, increasing insulin sensitivity.

ALSO READ: Cinnamon to yogurt: 5 foods that can help you reduce blood sugar levels