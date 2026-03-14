If your hair is weak, brittle, and breaks all the time, it desperately needs protein. Eggs contain natural peptides that temporarily fill in the damaged, porous spots on your hair shafts. Whisk one whole egg with four tablespoons of curd. If your ends feel extra dry, just use the yolk and skip the egg white. Apply this mix from roots to tips. Pop on a shower cap to trap the heat, and wash it off after 30 minutes. Make sure you use cold water to rinse your hair.

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