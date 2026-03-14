Curd Hair Masks: DIY Spa for Smooth, Frizz-Free, Smell-Free Summer Hair
Summer heat means sweat and dust are wrecking your hair, right? It gets all smelly and frizzy. But don't worry! You can make some magical hair masks at home with curd and a few other things, without spending a single paisa.
Curd Hair Masks: DIY Spa for Smooth, Frizz-Free, Smell-Free Summer Hair
Eggs
If your hair is weak, brittle, and breaks all the time, it desperately needs protein. Eggs contain natural peptides that temporarily fill in the damaged, porous spots on your hair shafts. Whisk one whole egg with four tablespoons of curd. If your ends feel extra dry, just use the yolk and skip the egg white. Apply this mix from roots to tips. Pop on a shower cap to trap the heat, and wash it off after 30 minutes. Make sure you use cold water to rinse your hair.
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Aloe vera gel
In summer, a sweaty scalp often gets itchy and sometimes even feels inflamed. This mask gives instant cooling relief. Whisk three tablespoons of curd with two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel. Aloe vera has special proteolytic enzymes that actively repair dead skin cells on the scalp, and it works perfectly with curd. Apply it all over your head, let it sit for 30 to 45 minutes, and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.
Fenugreek (Methi)
Is major hair fall and thinning stopping you from getting those long locks you want? Then methi (fenugreek) is your new best friend. It's packed with nicotinic acid and protein, which effectively fight hair fall. Mix one tablespoon of methi powder (or a paste of soaked seeds) with three tablespoons of curd. Let the mixture sit for 15 minutes so the seeds can swell up and release their nutrients. Part your hair and massage the mask directly onto your scalp. Wash it off after 40 minutes.
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