Prevent diabetes; it is never too late to start

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 8:46 AM IST

    "I have cut down on sweets" is the standard response to any question related to diabetes prevention. But, is that enough not to fall prey to this disease that can create a number of health complications and lower the quality of life? 

    Also Read: 8 myths about diabetes debunked

    Of course, eating healthy goes a long way in preventing diabetes, but you must bring in a few lifestyle changes to ensure that your sugar levels always remain controlled. Such preventive measures are especially important if your body weight is well over the limit, if you have a family history, and if your cholesterol levels remain high. And it is never too late to start.

    Here is a list of things to be made a part of your life. And remember, it is important to make decisions and create changes that you will be able to follow forever.

    * Eat healthy; say no to junk food

    It goes without saying that diet plays a key role in preventing and controlling diabetes. Fibre-rich food helps you maintain your weight, so make fruits, leafy greens, broccoli, chickpeas, beans, lentils and whole grains a part of your everyday diet.

    * Exercise regularly; no more excuses

    Start with simple exercises and follow a routine that you are sure to keep. Being physically active every day can create amazing benefits. It controls blood sugar, helps your lower body weight and ensures that the sugar levels stay within the limit.

    * Control your weight; extra kilos mean higher chances of diabetes

    Do you know you can lower the risk of diabetes by around 60 per cent by losing just 7 per cent of your body weight? Follow a fitness regime of your interest and shed the extra weight you have put on.

    * Get enough sleep: some work can wait

    Not getting enough sleep can play havoc with your system. You might feel stressed, and your food cravings will also go up. So, make sure you sleep well without any disturbances for 7-8 hours.

    * Quit smoking; It is not as cool as you think

    According to experts, the chance of smokers developing diabetes is 30 to 40 per cent more than what it is for non-smokers. It can contribute to insulin resistance and lead to type 2 diabetes. Do you need any other reason to quit? 

    Avoid fad diets as much as possible, and do not miss your doctor’s appointments. A few simple lifestyle changes and diet modifications are enough to keep this health problem away from you.

    Also Read: Cinnamon to yogurt: 5 foods that can help you reduce blood sugar levels

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 8:46 AM IST
